Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver went 2-2 in Friday’s South Section opening day, but fell a win short of reaching the top eight to qualify for the Class 1A-5A state tournament.
Competing in the 113-weight class, Beaver pinned Prattville’s Jacob Sabir in the first period in his opening match before losing to Piedmont’s Dylan Melendez, the No. 2 seed, on a third-period pin. After a consolation bye, the Raider wrestler stayed alive with a 3-0 win over Thomasville’s Hazen Esary. However, he lost 17-6 to Pike Road’s Myers Duncan, the weight class’ fifth seed, in the following round, one win short of qualifying for state.
Lucius Renshaw also went 2-2 and fell short of qualifying. He earned a third-period pin over Satsuma’s Brendon Mahony, lost to Montevallo’s Jemari Harris, the No. 2 seed, on a first-period pin, pinned Prattville Christian’s Patrick Litz in the second period before losing to the Alabama School for the Blind’s Ny’darium Jones 15-3.
Andrew Gil won one match before being eliminated at 132 pounds. The win was a 17-7 major decision over W.S. Neal’s Aiden Marky.
Trip Rane (106), Peyton Sanders (138) and Krish Anand (145) all went 0-2.
Cooper, Hart lead CHHS: Charles Henderson wrestlers Tyler Cooper and Damien Hart both went 2-2 at the Class 1A-5A South Section Tournament, but fell short of qualifying for state.
Cooper, wrestling at 120 pounds, won a 9-2 decision over Montgomery Catholic’s Ryan Parker before losing to top seed William Walker of Satsuma on a second-period pin. He bounced back to pin T.R. Miller’s Todd Pace with six seconds left in the first period but lost to W.S. Neal’s Carson Stinson on a second-period pin.
Hart opened the 220-weight class with a 12-7 decision over St. James’ Hamilton Cunningham but lost to Quinton Hale on a second-period pin in the tournament’s second round. He battled back with a pin 23 seconds into the match over W.S. Neal’s Blake Chance, but lost by disqualification to Brewbaker Tech’s James McKenney in the consolation round three, one win short of qualifying for state.
Jackson West won his first match at 152 pounds, pinning Pleasant Valley’s Ashton King, but lost two straight decisions – 15-7 to Saks’ Andrew McLester and 6-5 to T.R. Miller’s Benjamin Harrell.
Sam Knox, at 285, also won his first match, pinning Satsuma’s Draylon Nelson with 18 seconds left in the third period, but lost his next two matches.
John Hatler (145), Todrick Burks (170), Donquavious Adair (182) and Braxton Brown (195) all went 0-2 on the mat for CHHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.