Houston Academy won the first two games of the HA Kickoff Classic on Friday by beating Goshen 11-0 in three innings and 19-0 in two innings in pool play.
In the 11-0 win, Alexis Milanowski didn't allow a hit and struck out four. Mattie Havas had a home run, double and five RBIs. Jaysoni Fowler had a double and single, while Ansleigh Smith and Mary Suzan Aman each drove in a run.
In the second game, Havas didn't allow a hit and struck out five.
Milanowski and Fowler each homered, while Smith had three RBIs, Mallory Worsham had two RBIs and Havas had an RBI. Annabeth Applefield had two hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.