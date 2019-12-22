Freshman Kennan Beaver won four of his five matches Saturday at the Prattville Christian Academy Duals to lead Houston Academy.
The Raiders lost all five duals, falling to Moody (84-0), Montgomery Catholic (42-30), Dothan (48-30), Pike Road (72-6) and Prattville Christian (48-12).
Beaver lost to Moody, but followed with four straight wins — three on first-period pins and a 15-point tech fall decision in the other. He beat the Montgomery Catholic 18-3 for the tech fall then pinned Dothan’s Seth Torres with 34 seconds left in the first period, Pike Road’s Maddux Milton with 55 seconds left in the first period and Prattville Christian’s wrestler with 53 seconds left in the opening period.
Also in the Dothan match, Jack Jones pinned Destiny Richberg with 1:24 left in the first period at 138 pounds, while John McDonald (106), Trip Rane (113) and Andrew Gil (132) got a forfeit each.
Rane, Mason Crowder (126), Jay Morris (145) and Reilly Harvin (285) all got a forfeit against Montgomery Catholic and Crowder gained a forfeit from Prattville Christian.
