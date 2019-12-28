Houston Academy wrestlers John McDonald and Keenan Beaver both earned silver medals and two other Raiders finished third and fourth at the Wetumpka JV Tournament Saturday.
McDonald, a seventh grader, went 2-1 in the 75-pound weight class, winning one of his matches on a pin and the other by a decision.
Beaver, a freshman, went 4-1 at the tournament in the 119-pound weight class with three of the wins by pins. His quarterfinal win was a 4-1 decision. Beaver came close to winning gold, but a reverse by his opponent in the final seconds resulted in a 5-4 loss.
Andrew Gil took third place and Lucius Renshaw fourth for HA. Gil, a seventh grader, went 3-1 in the 130-pound weight class with two pins. He won third place by beating his opponent 11-10. Renshaw, a freshman, went 2-2 in the 125-pound weight class with one win by pin.
Three other HA wrestlers made the trip with Jay Morris (145) going 1-3 and Jack Jones (135) 1-2. The win for Morris, which was a first-period pin, was his first of the season. Jones’ lone win was also by a pin. Both wrestlers are freshmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.