The Harvest Christian boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division-II Tournament Friday, beating Mount Pleasant 69-43 at the Oxford Civic Center.
The Falcons (17-6) play Cornerstone Christian of Decatur in today’s finals at noon at the Civic Center.
Senior Elijah Miller paced Harvest in Friday’s win with 29 points and 11 rebounds and younger brother Jacob, a sophomore, had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Zavier Womace also had a big game, earning 21 points and 17 rebounds.
