Harvest Christian boys basketball team lost in the championship of the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division-II Tournament Saturday, falling to Cornerstone Christian of Decatur 58-52 at the Oxford Civic Center.
Elijah Miller earned 21 points and 10 rebounds, Zavier Womack 13 points and 13 rebounds and Keith Thomas had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons, who finished the season 17-7. Jacob Miller added 11 rebounds.
Both Elijah Miller and Womack were named to the all-tournament team.
Harvest coach Jason Miller was named the Division-II Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.