Throughout April and early May, Adrianna Galloway admits she was stressed out with a good problem – deciding where to play college basketball among so many offers.
On May 22, the Headland girls basketball standout ended the stress, signing with Coastal Alabama North Community College in Monroeville.
Galloway, a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 and all-state honoree who played guard for the Rams, chose the program, coached by former Troy Trojan standout Mandee Armstrong, over 16 other offers in basketball.
Among the others to offer included Faulkner, Huntingdon, Pensacola Junior College, Coastal South Community College, Agnes Scott College (Ga.), Wesleyan College (Ga.), Southwest Virginia Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College, Presentation College (North Dakota), Morris College (S.C.), Cooper Mountain College (Calif.) and College of St. Mary (Neb.).
“After a few weeks (following the season), I started receiving a bunch of calls,” Galloway said. “I was stressing myself out and I was talking to my dad (Adrian) a lot.”
Galloway called the time frame “weird and overwhelming,” but felt “comfortable” following a visit to the Coastal North campus and meeting coach Armstrong. She signed with the program after her visit.
“Coach Mandee was always reassuring and then when I got to meet her in person, I realized that was where I wanted to go,” Galloway said.
“When I went to visit, it felt like home. It is not a big town and everything is all there together. I felt really comfortable. Before the visit, the coach made me feel comfortable when we were talking leading up to the visit. It all came together once I was able to go to the campus.”
The four-sport athlete also had offers in softball from Tuskegee and Xavier (La.). She also participated in volleyball and track/field at Headland and was an All-American cheerleader at the school.
In basketball, Galloway averaged 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.6 steals and 4.2 assists a game in as a junior, helping the Rams to a 21-6 record and to the finals of the Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament.
This past season as a senior, she averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 steals and 5.3 assists per game, helping Headland to a 20-5 record and to a second straight appearance to the regional postseason tournament.
In both seasons, she was named a second-team Class 4A All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as well as a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree.
As a sophomore, she earned 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 3.3 assists, helping Headland to an 18-11 record and to the sub-regional round.
“I can’t even put it in words what she has meant to our program because she has done so much and worked so hard,” Headland girls basketball coach Jy’tu Blackmon. “To see her transition from a junior high to a varsity player target where they (opponents) are boxing-and-one and playing a triangle-and-two and spying (to try and stop her) was special. It is amazing how hard she has worked and I am super proud of her.”
While she scored 1,359 points during her final three seasons at Headland, Blackmon said one of her top strengths is actually on the other side of the ball as a defensive presence.
“No one is too talented and no one is too short for her,” Blackmon said of the foot 5-foot-6 Galloway. “She feels like she can guard anybody. I have never heard her say someone is too fast or better than her. She was always up for the challenge. She always wanted to guard the toughest player on the other team.”
Galloway admits she enjoys the challenge of playing defense.
“I get an adrenaline rush when I am on defense more so than on the offensive end,” Galloway said. “I enjoy it more.”
Blackmon added Galloway has an instinctive ability to go where the ball is going and constantly make plays through hustle.
“Just her hustle and eye for the ball,” Blackmon said of another Galloway strength. “She makes the hustle play. It’s just something that is inside of her. It is nothing that can be taught. You have players that just know where to go, where to be and how to react. She is one of those players.”
Galloway said Armstrong has indicated she will continue to play the two and three positions on the basketball court when she arrives at Coastal Alabama North next year.
