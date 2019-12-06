ABBEVILLE — Headland made it a clean sweep over host-school Abbeville in the WAC Tournament championship games on Friday night.
Patrick Burke scored a game-high 34 to lead the boys to a 65-53 win, while the Lady Rams breezed to a 61-43 win in the early game behind the 20-point effort of Adrianna Galloway.
Burke and Galloway were the easy choices for Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament.
In the girls game, Headland executed relentless full-court defensive pressure in creating countless Abbeville turnovers gaining the win.
The Lady Rams led 57-28 at the end of the third quarter, but Abbeville hung in there and finished strong to make the score respectable.
In the boys game, things were much more interesting.
Abbeville was ahead 32-27 at halftime, but Burke opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer then made layups on consecutive trips down the court to give the Rams a 34-32 lead.
Not all the news was good for Burke, however, as he picked up his third foul with 5:37 to play in the third quarter when he was called for charging. Burke then picked up his fourth foul with 2:53 remaining in the quarter with the score tied at 38-38.
With Burke on the bench, Headland kept pace and got a big basket at the buzzer by Tavaris Hardamon on a fall-away jumper to make it a 45-41 Rams lead going into the fourth quarter.
Burke got back in the swing of things to open the fourth quarter when he hit a layup and a 3-pointer to make it a 50-41 lead in the opening minutes.
Abbeville got a basket and a free throw by D.J. Mills to pull within 50-44 and was within 52-48 with 4:51 left following a short bank shot by Monqarius Cooper.
But Hardamon drilled a 3-pointer from the wing to stretch the lead to 55-48 and also hit a 3-pointer to make it a 59-52 lead with just under three minutes to play and the Yellow Jackets could never get any closer.
Hardamon followed Burke in scoring for Headland with 11 points.
Abbeville was led by Cooper with 23 points and Mills with 15.
The Headland win avenged an overtime loss to Abbeville on this court two weeks ago.
It was a back-and-forth opening quarter
With the score tied 12-12, Abbeville began working the ball inside and doing some damage against the Rams.
The Yellow Jackets went on an 8-0 run to lead 22-14 following a basket by Cooper.
After a Headland timeout, Burke swished a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key then got a steal and a layup to pull the Rams within 22-19.
Headland’s Andre Galloway completed a quick 6-0 run with an inside basket to make it a 22-21 game before Mills hit a short jumper to stop the Rams’ run.
Cooper and Trent Lingo hit the final two baskets of the first half for Abbeville to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-27 advantage at the intermission.
Headland girls 61, Abbeville 43: The Rams went on a 26-0 run in the first half to take a 28-4 lead in cruising to the victory.
With the score tied at 4-4, Galloway and Amiyah Danzey hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Rams never looked back. Galloway scored 15 of her game-high 20 in the opening half.
Alexus Neal followed with 11 points, while Trinity Griffin added 10.
The Yellow Jackets did have a strong run of their own in outscoring Headland 13-3 to end the first half in pulling within 31-17 at the break.
But Headland regained total control in the early portions of the second half to make it 41-21 following a layup by Galloway with 5:14 to play in the third quarter.
The Rams continued to apply full-court pressure, resulting in Abbeville turnovers and easy Headland baskets.
An 8-0 scoring run finished off by a made bank shot by Griffin put the Rams up 49-23 with 3:14 left in the third quarter. Headland led 57-28 going into the final period.
Abbeville was led by Jamya Glover with 18 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.