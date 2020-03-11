The Headland boys soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to Andalusia on Tuesday night on the road in Andalusia.
Jacob King scored our lone goal for Headland, which dropped to 2-4-1 overall and 2-2 in area play with the loss.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.