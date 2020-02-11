HEADLAND — LAMP shot the lights out early against Headland.
The Rams couldn’t overcome it.
Behind 58.2 percent shooting from the floor, including 44.4 percent on 3-pointers, LAMP built 24-point halftime lead and held off two Ram second-half surges in downing Headland 82-61 in a Class 4A sub-region game at Charles W. Smith Gym.
With the win, LAMP (16-16) advanced to play in the Class 4A Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Monday against the Montevallo-Handley winner. Headland saw its season end with a 16-9 record.
The Tigers hit 32-of-55 shots overall on the night and 8-of-18 on 3-pointers to spark the win. They were also efficient at the foul line, hitting 10-of-11. They also converted 10 offensive rebounds into 18 points.
LAMP started its shooting display early, knocking down 9-of-17 shots in the opening quarter, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers to quickly take control. On their few misses, the Tigers got four offensive rebounds and made those count for eight second-chance points in the period.
Quinn Sloane and Mitchell Sloane did most of the damage, combining on all five 3-pointers in the quarter and finishing with 21 of the Tigers’ 28 opening-quarter points.
Headland led 3-1 in the opening 30 seconds following a 3-pointer by Tyler Danzey, but the Tigers went on a 13-3 run to go up 14-6.
Quinn Sloane hit two 3-pointers and Mitchell Sloane one 3-pointer in the run, which also featured a floater by Quinn Sloane and a basket inside by Micah Boone.
After a follow-up dunk by Deaundre Newman cut it to 14-8 for Headland, the Tigers scored eight straight to take a 22-8 advantage. Two 3-pointers by Mitchell Sloane sparked the surge.
Two late free throws by Quinn Sloane and Felix McGhee helped LAMP to a 28-14 lead at the quarter break.
Early second-quarter 3-pointers by Boone and Tyler Hoffman quickly boosted LAMP’s lead to 34-18 with 6:23 to go before halftime.
The Tigers continued their momentum as Boone hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt and Harrison Scott and Quinn Sloane scored on a layups to finish off a string of 10 straight points that boosted LAMP to a 41-18 lead.
LAMP stayed in control the rest of the half, taking a 53-29 lead to intermission. They finished the half 19-of-32 from the floor, including 7-of-12 on 3-pointers.
The Rams, though, made a charge in the third quarter behind a 10-2 run that cut it to 57-41. Early 3-pointers by Danzey and Patrick Burke started the run. Newman added a fastbreak layup after a steal and Burke hit two free throws.
After a layup by LAMP’s Mitchell Sloane off a nice pass from Scott, Burke drilled two straight 3-pointers as the Rams pulled to within 12 at 59-47.
A layup by Burke, who had 13 third-quarter points, cut the gap to 10 at 59-49 with 1:29 left in the period, but LAMP extended the margin to 63-49 by the end of the quarter off drives by Boone and Quinn Sloane.
The Tigers built the margin back to 15, but Headland made one more charge, cutting it down to 10 at 68-58 with 6:15 left following four points from Burke and a 3-pointer by Danzey.
The Rams had a chance to cut the lead to under double digits with just under six minutes left after a steal by Newman, but he missed a layup in traffic on the fastbreak.
The Tigers then slammed the door with a 10-2 run to extend the margin out to 18 with 3:50 left. McGhee scored on a floater, Conner Lough on an offensive rebound, Boone scored on two free throws, Hoffman on a layup and Quinn Sloane on fastbreak layup.
Quinn Sloane paced the winning Tigers with 26 points. Boone followed with 20 points and Mitchell Sloane had 11.
Burke, after a slow start, earned 29 points for Headland. Marquez Reeves had 13 points, nine coming in the first half, and Danzey finished with 12.
