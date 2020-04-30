Headland High filled its football and basketball coaching vacancies with two veteran hires on Thursday as Toby Greene was named the new head football coach and athletics director, while Sammy Jackson is returning to his alma mater as head boys basketball coach.
Both were approved during a Henry County School Board meeting and confirmed by superintendent Chris Padget and Headland principal Jason Bradford.
Two weeks ago, Danny Raines, who had spent three years as the Rams’ head football coach and A.D., retired from the state system and is now the head coach/A.D. at Morgan Academy, an AISA school in Selma.
Earlier this week, Mike Henry stepped down from his duties as head boys basketball coach after five seasons and currently remains on staff as a history teacher.
Greene has spent 18 years as a head football coach in the Wiregrass, leading programs at Geneva County, Rehobeth, Cottonwood and last year at Florala. He also spent three years as an offensive coordinator at Dothan High before taking the Florala job last spring.
Bradford said there were seven finalists interviewed for the head football/A.D. job before Greene was decided on.
“Everything I’ve heard about him and his character, I just think it would be a tremendous asset to have him with us,” Bradford said of Greene. “We’re just excited to have him on board and look forward to great things.”
Jackson was an all-state basketball player and 1982 graduate at Headland High School. He continued to star as a college basketball player and became team captain at the University of Montevallo.
He began his coaching career as a high school assistant at Butler High School in Huntsville from 1989-1993. He was then hired as an assistant at Auburn University in 1993 and later served as an assistant at Tennessee State (1994-1995) and Georgia Southern (1995-1999).
Jackson served as head coach at Savannah State University from 1999-2000 and became an assistant coach at the University of Alabama (2002-2003). He then became an assistant at Alabama A&M for a decade before becoming a head coach again, this time at Fort Valley (Ga.) State University, where he stayed eight years until resigning after the 2018 season.
“I just think he’s a hometown guy who loves Headland and he loves our community, and it was evident talking to him,” Bradford said. “His experience at the collegiate level was huge. I just thought he brought a lot to the table and he can pick up where coach Henry left off and build on that.”
Jackson will be coaching in the new Steve Williams Arena, which is in the process of being built and expected to open this fall. Jackson played under Williams during his prep days.
“Coach Williams, if it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure if I would have even played basketball,” Jackson said. “He gave me that foundation. There were a few times when I even questioned if I wanted to keep doing it, but he stayed on me and he saw that potential.
“He became a family friend and that’s when I knew he was really sincere about me as a person other than just basketball.”
Jackson has been a coaching consultant and training players since stepping away from Fort Valley State. He’s excited to be returning to his hometown.
“This is a great opportunity for me to come back at Headland and make a difference,” Jackson said. “It will be great being able to make an impact on my community.”
Jackson said it will be a building process.
“You’ve got to win the first game before even thinking about winning an area championship or a high school championship,” Jackson said. “The biggest thing that I’m going to ask the kids and going to ask the parents is you just have to be patient with us.”
The coach said his teams will be fun to watch.
“I was a shooter, and we’re going to put up a lot of shots,” Jackson said. “But our biggest thing is we’re going to defend. We’re going to make it hard for people to score.
“That’s what you have to do if you have any chance of winning, because when we walk in the gym, we’re not going to be the most talented team. We’re not going to be the biggest team.
“But I’m not sure any team is going to fight as hard as we’re going to fight, because we’re going to give a lot of effort.”
Green led Florala, a Class 1A school, to a 7-4 record last season and said it was hard to leave after just one year.
“Extremely difficult,” Greene said. “I love the kids over there. They did a great job and did everything we asked of them. We had the best record Florala has had since 2007 and I think they’ll have a better record next year. Most of the kids are back.”
Greene said Headland was a job he had interest in before and thought the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“The program has been on an upswing and it’s growing in numbers and moving up to 5A, so I just thought it was an opportunity to add to what’s been going on,” Greene said. “I think it’s an up-and-coming place. I’m honored to be chosen.”
As an athletics director, Greene hopes to develop a culture that every sport can be as successful as possible.
“You want to bring some positive energy and be there to support the coach and athletes of other sports,” Greene said.
“Obviously there is eligibility and paper work, but even if it’s little things like taking up money and organizing concessions, sweeping floors – whatever you have to do to help the other coaches be successful in their program.”
