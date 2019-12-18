Headland quarterback/defensive back Dre Newman and Elba linebacker Dez Roberson will be taking their talents to the next level quite a ways from home.
Newman inked with Southern Illinois and Roberson with Western Kentucky during the early national signing period on Wednesday.
Newman committed to SIU in the summer and never wavered on the school located in Carbondale, Ill.
“The coaches checked on me every single day,” Newman said. “They made me feel like family.
“I went to the spring game and then I went up there two weeks ago and it really felt like the place for me. I met with some of the players and they made me feel like a brother to them.”
Roberson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder, said Troy, UAB, Middle Tennessee State and Samford showed some interest, but he felt comfortable at Western Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, Ky.
“It’s a great place,” Roberson said. “They have a pretty good football team. They are family-oriented and that is what I looked for in a football team and a college.”
The Tiger standout was also impressed with head coach Tyson Helton as well as the WKU campus.
“They have a good coaching staff,” Roberson said. “Coach (Tyson) Helton, the head coach, wants to be more like a father to you than a coach.
“He wants to teach you to develop yourself for the next 40 years. The campus is pretty cool. It is not too big. It is not too small. The city is rural, but it is big enough. It is like I am not leaving home. It is like Elba.”
Roberson will be an early enrollee at Western Kentucky as he plans to join the program in January after finishing his academic requirements at Elba.
“Dez has been a tremendous player,” Elba head coach Glenn Johnson. “He is a great kid, that is first and foremost, and a hard worker. Never have a problem with him, never have to worry about him. He is a leader and works in the weight room and is outstanding out on field.”
“He has a lot of football instincts. He is like a coach on the field. He makes the calls (on defense) and gets everybody lined up. He is a sideline to sideline tackler, just relentless.”
This past season, Roberson led Elba with 149 tackles (12.2 per game) with 62 solos, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and also had a tackle for a safety.
He also played in a limited role at wide receiver, catching 10 passes for 215 yards, but five of the 10 receptions were for touchdowns.
Newman had his senior season cut to just three games after breaking a bone in his leg during the third game of the season. He did return to play in the final game.
But Southern Illinois had seen plenty enough from Newman’s junior year when he rushed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns, had four interceptions – one returned for a TD – and one fumble recovery which was returned for a score.
“They talked to me about playing cornerback and they’ll probably stick me out there as a receiver and special teams – like punt return and kick return,” Newman said. “Whatever they want, I’ll give them my best.”
Newman spent his last two seasons at Headland after transferring from Abbeville Christian Academy.
Newman praised both Headland coach Danny Raines and ACA coach Ashley Carlisle.
“Both of my coaches helped me to develop into a better player,” Newman said.
Raines says Southern Illinois is getting someone who can help them early.
“Great kid, great player and a humble leader,” Raines said. “He’s the perfect example of an athlete. He can play running back, he can play defensive back, is a great kick returner and he’s good enough, of course, to play quarterback as well. It will be interesting to see where they put him.”
---David Mundee contributed to this report.
