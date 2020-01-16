Name: Gracie Herbold
School: Headland
Sport: Bass Fishing
Coach: Chris Grandstaff
College: Troy University
Coach: Todd Schell
Background: A member of the Headland High Bass Fishing Team since her ninth grade year, Herbold is a three-time National High School Fishing Championship qualifier and a two-time high school Angler of the Year. Last year, Herbold teamed with Headland teammate Aaron Cherry to win the high school division of the Bassmasters Classic at Watts Bar Lake near Knoxville, Tenn., the highest award in BASS. The two had a five-fish limit weighing 16 pounds and 9 ounces. The two finished runner-up at nationals to qualify for the Classic.
On signing: It means so much to me. It means opportunity. I get to make money in the college fishing field.
How long have you been in fishing? I have been bass fishing since eighth grade. It has been crazy. I have had a lot of fun. I have learned so many things and met so many people.
What excites you about this sport? I think it is the competition, the thrill of what you have (on the line) and if you have the bass to win it. Fishing itself can be tough, but ultimately it is all worth it when you catch that fish.
What does it take to be successful? It takes dedication and a want to actually do it. It is not just casting a pole, but it is about finding the fish, keeping your boat up (make sure there is gas/oil) and keeping your tackle up.
On Troy’s Bass Team: I visited Troy and talked to the team and I just fell in love with it. I love how open they were and how they were very kind and welcoming. I loved how their campus was modern and new, but not huge.
Grandstaff on Herbold: I got a chance to fish with Gracie a couple of times and she is always a joy to be around, a good fisherman who keeps her head down and focuses all day long. She is not only a great fisherman, but a great person. She does a lot of pageants, so she is well-round not just in fishing, but in other aspects. She is also a good student.
Schell on Herbold: We are bringing a young lady on board that has the drive to succeed. She has the knowledge. She will be a benefit and a leader for the Troy Bass Team.
Schell on Herbold's role next year: She is coming in as a boater which won’t be an issue when they go to tournaments. She will just have to have a co-anchor with her. The first year is kind of a learning experience for anybody that comes from high school fishing to college because it is a total different mindset because you don’t have that boat captain, so you are out there with your partner and you have to figure out things together. It is a learning experience in the first year. Hopefully her second year we can get her in a leadership like a vice president of the team, a treasurer or even president.
