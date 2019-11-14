Headland baseball standout Jake Killingsworth and Enterprise girls golfer Emilia Smith will wear the green and gold of UAB next year.
The two local stars signed letter of intents to play for the Birmingham school on Thursday at ceremonies in their respective communities.
“It felt amazing (to sign),” Killingsworth said after signing in front of teammates, friends and family in the Headland school library early Thursday morning. “The support I had behind me, knowing everybody was here for me was awesome.”
“It felt amazing,” said Smith after her signing Thursday afternoon at the Silver Wings Golf Course Clubhouse at Fort Rucker, near Enterprise. “I have been looking forward to it for so many years and it was a lot of hard work and years of dreaming. It has come true and it culminated in that one moment. I was really excited about it.”
Killingsworth, a two-time all-state honoree and a 2018 Dothan Eagle Super 12 member, said he chose Brian Shoop’s Blazers for several reasons.
“Coach Shoop is awesome and the program they run is really good,” Killingsworth said. “They are big on the faith and that was a big part of the decision for me. Also, there is a chance for me to start as a freshman and I love the UAB campus.”
The Headland catcher said he had interest from other schools, but felt UAB was too good to pass up.
“There were a bunch of different schools interested in me,” Killingsworth said. “I was talking to Auburn a little bit and Jacksonville State, but coach Shoop and the program he runs, I just couldn’t pass that up.”
Killingsworth had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2018 for Headland. In 33 games, he hit .490 (48-of-98) and had a .541 on-base percentage, while belting a Wiregrass-best eight homers and earning a Wiregrass-best 55 runs batted in. He also had 12 doubles, 14 walks and was 8-of-8 on stolen bases. He helped the Rams finish 25-8 and reach the second round of the state playoffs.
This past season in just 23 games, he hit .390 (38-of-78) and had a .539 on-base percentage with two homers, 29 RBIs and 11 doubles. He struck out only six times. The Rams finished 12-11 and played in the first of the Class 4A state playoffs.
For his efforts, Killingsworth was named all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as Class 5A catcher in 2018 and as Class 4A designated hitter this past spring.
While he felt he was probably more of an “offensive-oriented” player, Killingsworth believes he has strong attributes both as a hitter and behind the plate as a catcher.
“Being able to hit in the box and hit for power and control my pitching staff when I am behind the plate,” Killingsworth rattled off as his strengths on the baseball field.
Headland first-year coach Les Lancaster said the Blazers are getting a solid player.
“He definitely is a leader,” Lancaster said. “From what I have seen is he is a strong kid. He has a plus arm and he is good behind the plate, catching and receiving. His experience last year in calling of games is good. He has some power in his bat and he is getting stronger as he hits the weights hard. UAB is getting a good one.”
Though he hasn’t seen a great deal of Killingsworth on the field, Lancaster said he has seen enough to know how valuable the catcher is to the Ram program and for him.
“Anytime you have a solid catcher, it is going to be good, no matter what level you are at,” Lancaster said. “That is one of the big things a team needs. I am walking into the situation of having him, so that is definitely more relaxing for me.”
Enterprise’s Smith said a strong connection with UAB golf coaches, including head coach Ryan Ashburn, impacted her decision. She said she had offers from several smaller schools in Alabama and Tennessee but felt most comfortable at UAB.
“The coaches are amazing,” Smith said. “One of the main reasons I chose the school is because of coach Ashburn and (assistant) coach Olivia (Jordan-Higgins) because I know they have done great work with their golf team. Their program is phenomenal.
“Everything about the school seems to be for me. They have the program I am going into in writing and communications. Everything just fell in place and it felt right from the get go.”
Smith enters her senior season at Enterprise after a strong spring and summer. In May, she finished tied for second at the AHSAA Class 7A State Championships with a two-round 151 score. In June, she qualified for the U.S. Girls Junior Championship in Stevens Point, Wis., after firing a 1-under-71 score in a qualifier in Scottsboro.
For Smith, her journey to a college scholarship had an interesting start when she first picked up a golf club at age 6 while with her dad, Kyle, at Tartan Pines Golf Course in Enterprise. She said she always wanted to do things outdoors with her dad, including going to the golf course.
“I do remember that I just decided I should try it as I got bored,” Smith said. “I usually decorate the golf cart or bring color books or go out and pick flowers and vines and hang them on the golf cart.”
On this particular day, though, she decided to swing one of her dad’s golf clubs.
“I was trying to swing this big club, choking down as far as I could on it and I swung the first time and it was halfway decent,” Smith recalled. “I kind of liked it and after that it became something I tried harder to do. I kind of fell in love with it and realized it was what I wanted to do.”
Now 12 years later, her “love” of the sport is taking her to the collegiate level.
“I definitely didn’t think it would take me this far,” Smith said. “It was something I did for fun — it was daddy/daughter time. I never imagined I would take it seriously until a couple of years ago.”
Enterprise girls golf coach Rex Bynum calls Smith a “special” talent. When he first saw Smith golf back in the ninth grade she earned a birdie on her first two holes.
“She is something special,” Bynum said. “She is very consistent, has a good attitude, is a hard worker and is smart. She is a coach’s dream.
“She is consistent in what she does. Even after a bad hole, you can’t tell it. She sticks to her routine.”
Smith describes her short game as one of her strengths on the golf course.
“One of my qualities is ‘deadly with a wedge,’” Smith said, borrowing a phrase from a family friend. “I am proud of my wedge work, but I do hope I can get more consistent with my approach shots which will give me more opportunity for birdies.
“I have room to grow. That is one of the main things I told coach Ashburn in the recruitment process. I know I have more in me. There are still things I can do to be a better golfer, whether it is improving on my short game or getting extra distance on yardage or being more consistent. I feel I can get there because of the way she teaches and the way she embraces and instructs all her players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.