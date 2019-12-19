Dothan main logo

Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling teams lost to Auburn at Auburn Lanes Thursday.

In the girls contest, the Wolves lost by just 38 pins, falling 986 to 938. Leading Dothan were Natalie Turner with a 147, Jalia Fleming with a 133 and Mackenzie Stewart with a 130.

On the boys side, Dothan lost to Auburn 1493 to 1016. Landon Conrad and Chase Allsup paced Dothan with 155 and 150 totals, respectively. Layton Kinsey added a 112 and John Price Reed had a 111.

