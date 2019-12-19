Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling teams lost to Auburn at Auburn Lanes Thursday.
In the girls contest, the Wolves lost by just 38 pins, falling 986 to 938. Leading Dothan were Natalie Turner with a 147, Jalia Fleming with a 133 and Mackenzie Stewart with a 130.
On the boys side, Dothan lost to Auburn 1493 to 1016. Landon Conrad and Chase Allsup paced Dothan with 155 and 150 totals, respectively. Layton Kinsey added a 112 and John Price Reed had a 111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.