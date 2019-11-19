Houston Academy girls and boys teams defeated Pike Road on Tuesday at Bama Lanes in Montgomery with the girls winning 841 to 595 and the boys 997 to 739.
Leading the HA girls were Marley Conner with a 134 and Lucy Jeffcoat with a 111. The Raider boys were led by Colton Ash with a 144 and Ian Kaufman with a 137.
The Pike Road boys were led by Konnor Reybitz with a 120 and Kamren Bishop with a 113. The Patriot girls were led by Kasey Reybitz with a 95 and Kayla Bester with a 91.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.