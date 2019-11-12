Competing in only its second match in school history, the Slocomb girls bowling team earned its first win, edging Houston Academy 913-907 Tuesday at Dothan Lanes.
Houston Academy won the boys competition, 1117 to 910.
Leading the Slocomb girls were Graci Phillips with a 117 round and Jammie Sanchez with a 110.
Houston Academy girls were led by Marley Conner with a 122 and Sally Ann Underwood with a 120.
Bryan Potter scored a 150 and Colton Ash a 141 to lead the Houston Academy boys win.
Slocomb was led by Jamey King with a 140 and Asael Morin with a 131.
