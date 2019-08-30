AHSAA Football Scoreboard

This week’s results

Class 7A

Austin 56, Decatur 14

Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6

Enterprise 50, Charles Henderson 22

Grissom 48, Lee-Huntsville 0

Hewitt-Trussville 47, West Forsyth (GA) 19

McGill-Toolen Catholic 28, Murphy 6

Mountain Brook 24, Center Point 6

Vestavia Hills 49, Homewood 7

Class 6A

Albertville 61, Columbia 0

Baldwin County 63, Gulf Shores 13

Carver-Montgomery 19, Greenville 13

Chelsea 17, Briarwood 14

Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19Fort Payne 42, Scottsboro 7

Gardendale 21, Athens 14

Hartselle 49, Brooks 29

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32, Tuscaloosa County 14

Hueytown 32, Helena 14

Huffman 34, Parker 26

Muscle Shoals 46, Bob Jones 19

Oxford 42, Gadsden City 7

Paul Bryant 20, Minor 7

Sidney Lanier 29, Lee-Montgomery 17

Class 5A

Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8Bibb County 19, Pelham 17

Brewer 37, Danville 8

Carroll 14, Russell County 6

Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7

Citronelle 25, Leroy 10

Corner 45, Oak Grove 0

Demopolis 13, Northridge 0

Dora 42, Carbon Hill 14

East Limestone 26, West Limestone 15

Etowah 43, Moody 13

Faith Academy 34, Gulf Shores 21

Guntersville 28, Boaz 19

Hamilton 19, Cordova 14

Jackson 32, Clarke County 18

John Carroll Catholic 34, Leeds 27 (2 OT)

Madison Academy 17, Lawrence County 7

Mortimer Jordan 20, Cullman 17

Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 6

Tallassee 21, Handley 7

Class 4A

Andalusia 21, Trinity Presbyterian 10

Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7

DAR 49, Douglas 12

Fairview 41, Hanceville 6

Fayette County 21, Winfield 7

Good Hope 41, Priceville 26

Headland 36, Highland Home 34

Holtville 41, Central Coosa 0

Hokes Bluff 21, Southside-Gadsden 0

Jacksonville 21, Alexandria 14

Montevallo 56, Shelby County 50

Montgomery Catholic 14, Anniston 13

Northside 40, Brookwood 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 37, East Lawrence 13

Williamson 10, LeFlore 0

Class 3A

Flomaton 34, Northview (FL) 26

Geneva 34, Geneva County 26

Gordo 21, Alicevlle 20

Lauderdale County 40, Randolph 15

Midfield 22, Tarrant 0

New Hope 27, Section 0

Oakman 32, Curry 13

Piedmont 28, Addison 16

Pike County 38, Alabama Christian 13

Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7

Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0

Sylvania 21, Sardis 12

T.R. Miller 45, Choctaw County 0

Walter Wellborn 61, Lincoln 34

Class 2A

Cedar Bluff 14, Spring Garden 12

Chicasaw 28, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21

Colbert County 48, Cherokee 0

Collinsville 40, Crossville 13

Cottage Hill Christian 35, Florala 20

Fayetteville 20, Victory Christian 6

Fyffe 28, Geraldine 0

Hatton 20, West Morgan 9

Luverne 41, Georgiana 6

Ohatchee 55, White Plains 18

Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0

Reeltown 28, Dadeville 20

Samson 14, Kinston 10

Southeastern 49, Brindlee Mountain 0

Thorsby 44, Verbena 16

Winston County 38, Meek 18

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 6

Hubbertville 14, Waterloo 7

Isabella 49, Billingsley 7

Lanett 17, LaFayette 0

Mars Hill Bible 48, Sheffield 6

Millry 49, Washington County 14

Sweet Water 33, Thomasville 28

Wadley 40, Woodland 13

