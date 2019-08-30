AHSAA Football Scoreboard
This week’s results
Class 7A
Austin 56, Decatur 14
Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6
Enterprise 50, Charles Henderson 22
Grissom 48, Lee-Huntsville 0
Hewitt-Trussville 47, West Forsyth (GA) 19
McGill-Toolen Catholic 28, Murphy 6
Mountain Brook 24, Center Point 6
Vestavia Hills 49, Homewood 7
Class 6A
Albertville 61, Columbia 0
Baldwin County 63, Gulf Shores 13
Carver-Montgomery 19, Greenville 13
Chelsea 17, Briarwood 14
Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19Fort Payne 42, Scottsboro 7
Gardendale 21, Athens 14
Hartselle 49, Brooks 29
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32, Tuscaloosa County 14
Hueytown 32, Helena 14
Huffman 34, Parker 26
Muscle Shoals 46, Bob Jones 19
Oxford 42, Gadsden City 7
Paul Bryant 20, Minor 7
Sidney Lanier 29, Lee-Montgomery 17
Class 5A
Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8Bibb County 19, Pelham 17
Brewer 37, Danville 8
Carroll 14, Russell County 6
Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7
Citronelle 25, Leroy 10
Corner 45, Oak Grove 0
Demopolis 13, Northridge 0
Dora 42, Carbon Hill 14
East Limestone 26, West Limestone 15
Etowah 43, Moody 13
Faith Academy 34, Gulf Shores 21
Guntersville 28, Boaz 19
Hamilton 19, Cordova 14
Jackson 32, Clarke County 18
John Carroll Catholic 34, Leeds 27 (2 OT)
Madison Academy 17, Lawrence County 7
Mortimer Jordan 20, Cullman 17
Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 6
Tallassee 21, Handley 7
Class 4A
Andalusia 21, Trinity Presbyterian 10
Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7
DAR 49, Douglas 12
Fairview 41, Hanceville 6
Fayette County 21, Winfield 7
Good Hope 41, Priceville 26
Headland 36, Highland Home 34
Holtville 41, Central Coosa 0
Hokes Bluff 21, Southside-Gadsden 0
Jacksonville 21, Alexandria 14
Montevallo 56, Shelby County 50
Montgomery Catholic 14, Anniston 13
Northside 40, Brookwood 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 37, East Lawrence 13
Williamson 10, LeFlore 0
Class 3A
Flomaton 34, Northview (FL) 26
Geneva 34, Geneva County 26
Gordo 21, Alicevlle 20
Lauderdale County 40, Randolph 15
Midfield 22, Tarrant 0
New Hope 27, Section 0
Oakman 32, Curry 13
Piedmont 28, Addison 16
Pike County 38, Alabama Christian 13
Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7
Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0
Sylvania 21, Sardis 12
T.R. Miller 45, Choctaw County 0
Walter Wellborn 61, Lincoln 34
Class 2A
Cedar Bluff 14, Spring Garden 12
Chicasaw 28, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21
Colbert County 48, Cherokee 0
Collinsville 40, Crossville 13
Cottage Hill Christian 35, Florala 20
Fayetteville 20, Victory Christian 6
Fyffe 28, Geraldine 0
Hatton 20, West Morgan 9
Luverne 41, Georgiana 6
Ohatchee 55, White Plains 18
Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0
Reeltown 28, Dadeville 20
Samson 14, Kinston 10
Southeastern 49, Brindlee Mountain 0
Thorsby 44, Verbena 16
Winston County 38, Meek 18
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 6
Hubbertville 14, Waterloo 7
Isabella 49, Billingsley 7
Lanett 17, LaFayette 0
Mars Hill Bible 48, Sheffield 6
Millry 49, Washington County 14
Sweet Water 33, Thomasville 28
Wadley 40, Woodland 13
