CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7

Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14

Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 6

Florence 26, Sparkman 9

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Thompson 29

Hoover 34, Mountain Brook 10

Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13

Gadsden City 17, Grissom 14

James Clemens 27, Austin 24

Lee-Montgomery 31, Davidson 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Baker 14

Murphy 35, Foley 17

Prattville 49, Smiths Station 21

Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6

Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21

Vestavia Hills 31, Oak Mountain 10

CLASS 6A

Albertville 45, Sardis 20

Athens 50, Lee-Huntsville 0

Baldwin County 42, B.C. Rain 12

Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10

Chelsea 28, Calera 0

Cullman 42, Fort Payne 23

Daphne 53, St. Paul’s Episcopal 42

Dothan 22, Sidney Lanier 19

Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6

Helena 62, Pelham 20

Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6

Hueytown 38. Paul Bryant 21

Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0

McAdory 42, Brookwood 6

Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6

Muscle Shoals 36, Wetumpka 12

Opelika 44, Vigor 6

Oxford 31, Gardendale 14

Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12

Saraland 17, Blount 6

Selma 20, Aliceville 8

Shades Valley at Pell City, postponed to Saturday (Leeds HS), 11 a.m.

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 45, Douglas 6

Arab 48, Madison Academy 20

Bibb County 35, Marbury 16

Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18

Central-Clay County 19, Center Point 12

Chilton County 14, Dadeville 13

Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0

Corner 24, Lawrence County 8

Etowah 35, Boaz 14

Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7

Greenville 28, Carroll 7

Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26

Jackson 35, LeFlore 22

Jasper 49, Hamilton 0

Madison County 42, Ardmore 7

Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0

Parker 30, Wenonah 16

Pleasant Grove 52, Woodlawn 22

Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7

Rehobeth 42, Dale County 7

Russellville 16, Dora 6

Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0

Shelby County 48, Jemison 19

Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3

Springville 49, St. Clair County 6

Sylacauga 29, Munford 22

Tallassee 35, Beauregard 38

Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20

West Point 21, Hayden 20

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 24, Ashford 6

American Christian 65, Dallas County 0

Andalusia 35, Clarke County 0

Anniston 56, Ashville 0

Brooks 71, Elkmont 8

Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14

Cordova 35, Haleyville 26

Deshler 38, West Limestone 17

Fairview 55, Danville 14

Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14

Handley 41, Talladega 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe County 0

Holtville 42, Oak Grove 14

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14

Leeds 24, Childersburg 12

Lincoln 34, Elmore County 7

Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26

Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0

North Jackson 42, Randolph 26

Northside 34, Curry 0

Oneonta 31, White Plains 14

Priceville 24, West Morgan 22

Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20

Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34

Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12

UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 0

Williamson 16, Escambia County 7

CLASS 3A

B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13

Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23

Clements 26, Lexington 13

Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)

Dadevill 45, Prattville Christian 14

Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 12

Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21

Gordo 44, Lamar County 0

Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29

Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46

Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20

Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17

Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17

New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12

Oakman 46, Greene County 14

Opp 31, Slocomb 16

Pike County 44, Straughn 6

Pike Road 55, Beulah 14

Pisgah 12, Plainview 8

Providence Christian 42, Houston Academy 7

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 14

Saks 12, Glencoe 0

Sylvania 28, Geraldine 0

Thomasville 33, Excel 20

Walter Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35

Westminster Christian 31, East Lawrence 18

Winfield 33, Hale County 20

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7

Addison 43, Hatton 0

Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10

Central Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14

Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0

Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0

Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0

Cottage Hill Christian 36, Southern Choctaw 18

Daleville 78, Barbour County 26

Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12

Fyffe 47, Ider 0

Geneva County 49, Houston County 8

Highland Home 35, Goshen 21

J.U. Blacksher 44, R.C. Hatch 14

Leroy 34, Choctaw County 8

Luverne 47, Samson 14

New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0

North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26

Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0

Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0

Sheffield 34, Tanner 18

Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24

Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7

Thorsby 56, Central Coosa 20

West End 38, Woodland 21

Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf at Florida School/Deaf, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Berry 39, Marion County 35

Brantley 35, Pleasant Home 0

Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14

Donoho 51, Appalachian 6

Elba 40, McKenzie 6

Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6

Florala 56, Kinston 19

Georgiana 32, Red Level 13

Hackleburg 46, Vina 8

Isabella 34, Fultondale 21

J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8

Lanett 56, Billingsley 0

Linden 64, Ellwood Christian 12

Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8

Lynn 35, Meek 12

Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0

Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0

Millry 34, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Phillips 61, Cherokee 22

Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9

South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18

Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0

Sweet Water at Fruitdale, postponed to Sat., 5 p.m.

Valley Head 51, Coosa Christian 8

Victory Christian 35, Talladega County Central 0

Wadley 24, Notasulga 21

