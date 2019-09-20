AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 4 Results
Class 7A
Auburn 42, Jeff Davis 22
Austin 49, Grissom 7
Baker 31, Foley 0
Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20
Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28
Fairhope 14, Davidson 3
Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7
James Clemens 51, Florence 20
Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Mary Montgomery 7
Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7
Prattville 28, Enterprise 14
Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28
Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21
Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3
Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa County 18
Class 6A
Athens 51, Hazel Green 0
Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8
Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0
Blount 31, Baldwin Cunty 7
Carver-Montgomery 30, Jackson-Olin 29
Chelsea 64, Pelham 38
Cullman 31, Albertville 7
Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsivlle 12
Dothan 43, Russell County 27
Eufaula 57, Early County (GA) 49
Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35
Helena 28, Minor 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14, Northridge 7
Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6
Huffman 34, Pell City 12
McAdory 44, Selma 6
Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0
Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33
Park Crossing 30, Sidney Lanier 28
Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7
Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0
Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 51, Gulf Shores 13
Wetumpka 44, Buckhorn 28
Class 5A
Alexandria 54, Crossville 0
Bibb County 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Boaz 38, Pisgah 8
Briarwood Christian 16, Wenonah 7
Center Point 54, St. Clair County 13
Central-Clay County 34, Moody 0
Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7
Chilton County 25, Jemison 13
Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32
Faith Academy 23, Citronelle 0
Guntersville 45, Arab 42
Hamilton 14, Corner 7
Jackson 18, Vigor 0
Jasper 58, Hayden 0
Lawrence County 37, Dora 14
Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14
Madison County 27, Brewer 21
Marbury 43, Shelby County 34
Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35
Munford 45, Springville 13
Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25
Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18
Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0
Russellville 51, West Point 6
Sardis 67, Douglas 0
Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8
Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7
Valley 42, Carroll 13
Woodlawn 12, John Carroll Catholic 6
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Dale County 20
American Christian 84, Montevallo 30
Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0
Ashford 30, B.T. Washington 20
Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37
Cherokee County 38, White Plains 6
Dallas County 30, Sipsey Valley 14
Deshler 42, Wilson 6
Fayette County 48, Curry 23
Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25
Handley 43, Childersburg 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Andalusia 28
Holtville 35, Elmore County 14
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 26
Lincoln 31, Talladega 13
Montgomery Catholic 26, Trinity Presbyterian 13
Northside 48, Cordova 28
Oneonta 34, Ashville 8
Priceville 31, Fairview 21
Randolph 35, Danville 7
Rogers 43, Brooks 7
St. John Paul II Catholic 49, North Jackson 48
UMS-Wright 24, Clarke County 0
West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28
West Morgan 35, DAR 27
Williamson 48, Monroe County 0
W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 7
Class 3A
Bayside Academy 30, T.R. Miller 29
Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14
Excel 27, Elberta 20
Flomaton 53, St. Michael Catholic 21
Geneva 56, Opp 43
Geraldine 49, New Hope 7
Gordo 40, Hale County 0
Greene County 28, Holt 26
Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3
Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7
Mobile Christian 42, Thomasville 9
Montgomery Academy 47, Prattville Christian 0
Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7
Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0
Piedmont 53, Weaver 0
Pike County 33, Wicksburg 6
Pike Road 38, Bullock County 3
Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 14
Providence Christian 35, Slocomb 21
Randolph County 43, B.B. Comer 14
Saint James 46, Dadeville 18
Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34
Straughn 21, Houston Acadcemy 14
Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylvania 27, Plainview 0
Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12
Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0
Westminster Christian 59, Clements 34
Winfield 34, Lamar County 6
Class 2A
Abbeville 56, Houston County 7
Addison 26, Sheffield 6
Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19
Ariton 55, Daleville 40
Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7
Choctaw County 20, R.C. Hatch 12
Colbert County 37, Hatton 6
Collinsville 60, Ider 6
Cottage Hill Christian 34, Chickasaw 27
Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8
Fyffe 47, Asbury 6
Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32
Goshen 42, New Brockton 16
G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0
Highland Home 42, Samson 7
Horseshoe Bend 36, Central Coosa 6
J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20
Leroy 44, Washington County 14
Luverne 63, Central-Hayneville 0
North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7
Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Christian 21
Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0
Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14
Southeastern 42, Sumiton Christian 6
Sulligent 18, Winston County 6
Tanner 39, Tharptown 3
Thorsby 28, Vincent 20
Woodland 34, Gaston 0
Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 9
Class 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 38, Tennessee School/Deaf 0
Berry 36, Meek 30
Brantley 61, Georgiana 28
Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16
Elba 61, Florala 34
Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0
Francis Marion 48, Ellwood Christian 6
Fruitdale 26, J.F. Shields 16
Hackleburg 46, Shoals Christian 16
Isabella 34, Linden 18
Kinston 54, Red Level 12
Lanett 28, Notasulga 13
Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16
Lynn 19, Brillant 14
Maplesville 56, Keith 6
Marengo 40, St. Luke’s Episcopal 20
Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18
Millry 62, McIntosh 0
Pickens County 47, Marion County 14
Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6
South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22
Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12
Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16
Victory Christian 21, Ragland 19
Wadley 34, Verbena 0
Waterloo 47, Phillips 12
Winterboro 42, Talladega Co. Central 6
Woodville 34, Appalachian 21
