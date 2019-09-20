Scoreboard

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week 4 Results

Class 7A

Auburn 42, Jeff Davis 22

Austin 49, Grissom 7

Baker 31, Foley 0

Bob Jones 24, Gadsden City 20

Central-Phenix City 63, Opelika 28

Fairhope 14, Davidson 3

Hoover 37, Oak Mountain 7

James Clemens 51, Florence 20

Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Mary Montgomery 7

Mountain Brook 14, Vestavia Hills 7

Prattville 28, Enterprise 14

Spain Park 31, Hewitt-Trussville 28

Sparkman 38, Huntsville 21

Theodore 42, Alma Bryant 3

Thompson 63, Tuscaloosa County 18

Class 6A

Athens 51, Hazel Green 0

Benjamin Russell 17, Demopolis 8

Bessemer City 12, Paul Bryant 0

Blount 31, Baldwin Cunty 7

Carver-Montgomery 30, Jackson-Olin 29

Chelsea 64, Pelham 38

Cullman 31, Albertville 7

Decatur 40, Lee-Huntsivlle 12

Dothan 43, Russell County 27

Eufaula 57, Early County (GA) 49

Gardendale 38, Clay-Chalkville 35

Helena 28, Minor 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14, Northridge 7

Hueytown 48, Brookwood 6

Huffman 34, Pell City 12

McAdory 44, Selma 6

Muscle Shoals 31, Mae Jemison 0

Oxford 34, Pinson Valley 33

Park Crossing 30, Sidney Lanier 28

Saraland 56, Robertsdale 7

Spanish Fort 45, B.C. Rain 0

Stanhope Elmore 26, Shades Valley 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 51, Gulf Shores 13

Wetumpka 44, Buckhorn 28

Class 5A

Alexandria 54, Crossville 0

Bibb County 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Boaz 38, Pisgah 8

Briarwood Christian 16, Wenonah 7

Center Point 54, St. Clair County 13

Central-Clay County 34, Moody 0

Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7

Chilton County 25, Jemison 13

Etowah 56, Southside-Gadsden 32

Faith Academy 23, Citronelle 0

Guntersville 45, Arab 42

Hamilton 14, Corner 7

Jackson 18, Vigor 0

Jasper 58, Hayden 0

Lawrence County 37, Dora 14

Madison Academy 41, Ardmore 14

Madison County 27, Brewer 21

Marbury 43, Shelby County 34

Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35

Munford 45, Springville 13

Pleasant Grove 41, Parker 25

Ramsay 35, Fairfield 18

Rehobeth 6, Greenville 0

Russellville 51, West Point 6

Sardis 67, Douglas 0

Satsuma 48, Wilcox Central 8

Scottsboro 27, East Limestone 7

Valley 42, Carroll 13

Woodlawn 12, John Carroll Catholic 6

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Dale County 20

American Christian 84, Montevallo 30

Anniston 21, Hokes Bluff 0

Ashford 30, B.T. Washington 20

Central-Florence 42, West Limestone 37

Cherokee County 38, White Plains 6

Dallas County 30, Sipsey Valley 14

Deshler 42, Wilson 6

Fayette County 48, Curry 23

Good Hope 34, Oak Grove 25

Handley 43, Childersburg 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Andalusia 28

Holtville 35, Elmore County 14

Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 26

Lincoln 31, Talladega 13

Montgomery Catholic 26, Trinity Presbyterian 13

Northside 48, Cordova 28

Oneonta 34, Ashville 8

Priceville 31, Fairview 21

Randolph 35, Danville 7

Rogers 43, Brooks 7

St. John Paul II Catholic 49, North Jackson 48

UMS-Wright 24, Clarke County 0

West Blocton 32, Greensboro 28

West Morgan 35, DAR 27

Williamson 48, Monroe County 0

W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 7

Class 3A

Bayside Academy 30, T.R. Miller 29

Colbert Heights 28, East Lawrence 14

Excel 27, Elberta 20

Flomaton 53, St. Michael Catholic 21

Geneva 56, Opp 43

Geraldine 49, New Hope 7

Gordo 40, Hale County 0

Greene County 28, Holt 26

Lauderdale County 35, Lexington 3

Locust Fork 28, J.B. Pennington 7

Mobile Christian 42, Thomasville 9

Montgomery Academy 47, Prattville Christian 0

Oakman 27, Carbon Hill 7

Phil Campbell 48, Vina 0

Piedmont 53, Weaver 0

Pike County 33, Wicksburg 6

Pike Road 38, Bullock County 3

Pleasant Valley 34, Saks 14

Providence Christian 35, Slocomb 21

Randolph County 43, B.B. Comer 14

Saint James 46, Dadeville 18

Southside-Selma 36, Beulah 34

Straughn 21, Houston Acadcemy 14

Susan Moore 50, Brindlee Mountain 0

Sylvania 27, Plainview 0

Vinemont 26, Hanceville 12

Walter Wellborn 61, Glencoe 0

Westminster Christian 59, Clements 34

Winfield 34, Lamar County 6

Class 2A

Abbeville 56, Houston County 7

Addison 26, Sheffield 6

Aliceville 27, Cold Springs 19

Ariton 55, Daleville 40

Cedar Bluff 37, Section 7

Choctaw County 20, R.C. Hatch 12

Colbert County 37, Hatton 6

Collinsville 60, Ider 6

Cottage Hill Christian 34, Chickasaw 27

Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 8

Fyffe 47, Asbury 6

Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32

Goshen 42, New Brockton 16

G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0

Highland Home 42, Samson 7

Horseshoe Bend 36, Central Coosa 6

J.U. Blacksher 23, Southern Choctaw 20

Leroy 44, Washington County 14

Luverne 63, Central-Hayneville 0

North Sand Mountain 12, Sand Rock 7

Ohatchee 56, Westbrook Christian 21

Ranburne 35, Cleveland 0

Reeltown 21, LaFayette 14

Southeastern 42, Sumiton Christian 6

Sulligent 18, Winston County 6

Tanner 39, Tharptown 3

Thorsby 28, Vincent 20

Woodland 34, Gaston 0

Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 9

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 38, Tennessee School/Deaf 0

Berry 36, Meek 30

Brantley 61, Georgiana 28

Decatur Heritage 56, Coosa Christian 16

Elba 61, Florala 34

Falkville 21, R.A. Hubbard 0

Francis Marion 48, Ellwood Christian 6

Fruitdale 26, J.F. Shields 16

Hackleburg 46, Shoals Christian 16

Isabella 34, Linden 18

Kinston 54, Red Level 12

Lanett 28, Notasulga 13

Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16

Lynn 19, Brillant 14

Maplesville 56, Keith 6

Marengo 40, St. Luke’s Episcopal 20

Mars Hill Bible 66, Cherokee 18

Millry 62, McIntosh 0

Pickens County 47, Marion County 14

Pleasant Home 12, McKenzie 6

South Lamar 51, Hubbertville 22

Spring Garden 16, Donoho 12

Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 16

Victory Christian 21, Ragland 19

Wadley 34, Verbena 0

Waterloo 47, Phillips 12

Winterboro 42, Talladega Co. Central 6

Woodville 34, Appalachian 21

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments