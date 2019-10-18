CLASS 7A
Auburn 17, Prattville 3
Baker 31, Murphy 28
Bob Jones 36, Austin 28
Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 6
Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27
Florence 31, Grissom 14
Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa County 21
Hoover 35, Vestavia Hills 28
Huntsville 24, Gadsden City 14
James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3
McGill-Toolen Catholic 28, Alma Bryant 0
Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28
Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14
Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0
Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26
Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21
Cullman 15, Hartselle 10
Daphne at Gulf Shores, postponed to Saturday
Decatur 59, Columbia 0
Dothan 56, Godby (FL) 13
Eufaula 20, Carver-Montgomery 7
Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13
Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 21
Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13
Hueytown 34, McAdory 20
Minor 37, Chelsea 35
Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21
Opelika 38, Stanhope Elmore 14
Paul Bryant 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16
Pelham 14, Northridge 13
Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0
Robertsdale at Baldwin County, postponed to Saturday
Russell County 44, St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, B.C. Rain 8
Wetumpka 31, Selma 14
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 46, Carroll 22
Briarwood Christian 21, Ramsay 20
Center Point 44, Moody 10
Central Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0
Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0
Chilton County 38, Marbury 21
Citronelle 18, Vigor 7
Corner 35, West Point 7
Demopolis 43, Jemison 0
Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 14
Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0
Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7
Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16
Hayden 21, Dora 6
Jasper 31, Russellville 0
Madison County 56, Arab 42
Munford 48, St. Clair County 0
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7
Sardis 28, Crossville 0
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8
Scottsboro 21, Madison Academy 12
Shelby County 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Wenonah 29, John Carroll Catholic 27
CLASS 4A
American Christian 55, Greensboro 6
Andalusia 49, W.S. Neal 12
B.T. Washington 42, Alabama Christian 37
Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0
Clarke County 54, Monroe County 15
Cleburne County 50, Ashville 20
Cordova 41, Oak Grove 26
Dale County 39, Headland 30
DAR 38, Priceville 13
Elmore County 35, Dallas County 30
Fairview 42, Randolph 20
Fayette County 27, Haleyville 13
Good Hope 42, Curry 6
Handley 49, Leeds 8
Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Williamson 7
Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee County 27 (2 OT)
Jacksonville 40, White Plains 14
Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0
Montevallo 56, Sipsey Valley 0
Oneonta 35, Anniston 34
Talladega 41, Holtville 14
Trinity Presbyterian 48, Ashford 14
UMS-Wright 31, Escambia County 8
West Limestone 28, Brooks 24
West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46
CLASS 3A
Bullock County 35, Southside-Selma 24
Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25
Dadeville 35, Beulah 14
East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19
Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21
Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8
Geneva 28, Slocomb 21
Glencoe 27, Weaver 7
Gordo 58, Carbon Hill 6
Holt 15, Lamar County 6
J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18
Locust Fork 28, Midfield 8
Mobile Christian 49, Excel 0
Oakman 49, Hale County 7
Piedmont 54, B.B. Comer 14
Pike County 44, Opp 13
Pike Road 42, Montgomery Academy 14
Plainview 39, New Hope 31
Providence Christian 14, Straughn 13
Randolph County 36, Saks 6
Saint James 55, Prattville Christian 13
Susan Moore 34, Geraldine 6
Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24
Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14
Westminster Christian 27, Lauderdale County 19
Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6
Addison 37, Tharptown 7
Aliceville 26, Sumiton Christian 0
Ariton 29, G.W. Long 21
Bayside Academy at St. Michael Catholic, postponed to Saturday
Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6
Chickasaw 35, Southern Choctaw 22
Cleveland 60, Douglas 14
Colbert County 27, Sheffield 20
Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0
Cottage Hill Christian 48, Choctaw County 12
Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14
Daleville 70, Geneva County 51
Fayetteville 27, Horseshoe Bend 0
Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 14
Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6
Hatton 16, Lexington 12
Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28
LaFayette 48, Central Coosa 6
Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7
Luverne 59, Calhoun 6
Ohatchee 20, Ranburne 7
R.C. Hatch 50, Washington County 0
Red Bay 50, Tanner 21
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19
Section 35, Asbury 0
Southeastern 25, Winston County 16
Tarrant 24, Cold Springs 20
Westbrook Christian 45, Woodland 14
West End 46, Gaston 28
CLASS 1A
Brantley 47, McKenzie 6
Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6
Donoho 42, Victory Christian 12
Elba 63, Red Level 14
Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8
Georgiana 56, Kinston 42
Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 9
Hubbertville 29, Brilliant 14
Isabella 60, Ellwood Christian 6
Keith 30, Francis Marion 18
Lanett 40, Verbena 0
Linden 66, A.L. Johnson 12
Marengo 36, McIntosh 0
Marion County 35, Meek 20
Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19
Millry 53, Fruitdale 12
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14
Pickens County 32, Berry 13
R.A. Hubbard 29, Valley Head 18
South Lamar 38, Lynn 19
Spring Garden 69, Appalachian 34
Bona 44, Shoals Christian 12
Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20
Wadley 32, Autaugaville 8
Winterboro 60, Ragland 25
Woodville 71, Coosa Christian 56
