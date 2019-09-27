AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 5 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 49, Minor 20
Baker 14, Jackson 6
Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28
Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossin 7
Fairhope 38, Daphne 35
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21
Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13
Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14
Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7
Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13
Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0
Vestavia Hills 27, Shades Valley 0
CLASS 6A
Athens 42, East Limestone 21
Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7
Bessemer City 31, Wenonah 0
Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12
Dothan 47, Enterprise 9
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21
Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7
Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10
Hueytown 33, Cullman 16
Jackson-Olin 41, Jeff Davis (MS) 29
McAdory 40, Greensboro 8
Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10
Russell County 70, Barbour County 0
Saraland 63, LeFlore 12
Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 21, Cleburne Counry 0
Bibb County 40, Calera 21
Center Point 22, Homewood 21
Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13
Hamilton 40, Winfield 27
Jasper 35, Central-Clay County 34
Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25
Madison County 42, New Hope 7
Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6
Munford 24, Lincoln 10
Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25
Russellville 35, Haleyville 0
Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0
Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0
Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8
Valley 48, Marbury 28
Vigor 12, Murphy 0
CLASS 4A
American Christian 24, Anniston 6
Andalusia 48, Opp 21
Ashford 59, Houston County 20
Bay Springs (MS) 14, Clarke County 7
Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6
Cordova 21, Oakman 14
Danville 45, Holly Pond 36
Desher 26, Colbert County 14
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Elmore County 28, Dadeville 21
Fayette County 34, Sipsey Valley 26
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe, postponed (Sat., 11 a.m.)
Holtville 17, Dallas County 14
Monroe County 32, Cenrtral-Hayneville 6
Montgomery Catholic 41, Beauregard 12
Northside 50, West Blocton 24
Priceville 37, Falkville 10
Talladega 41, Midfield 14
Trinity Presbyterian 33, Montgomery Academy 10
UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
West Morgan 57, Brewer 54
Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill Christian 20
Bullock County 24, B.T. Washington 18
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0
Geneva 40, Samson 26
Geraldine 19, Sardis 14
Hanceville 50, Curry 22
J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20
Locust Fork 35, Southeastern 13
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0
Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14
Pike County 18, Abbeville 12
Pike Road 35, Headland 0
Pleasant Valley at Gaston, postponed (Sat., noon)
Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13
Randolph County 37, Woodland 8
Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14
T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6
Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20
CLASS 2A
Addison 21, Vinemont 6
Aliceville 22, Pickens County 21
Ariton 41, Slocomb 29
Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0
Daleville 50, Straughn 35
Elberta 48, McIntosh 12
Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26
Fyffe 35, Plainview 0
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8
G.W. Long 46, Elba 35
Highland Home 60, Verbena 0
J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 24
Leroy 34, Thomasville 16
Luverne 47, Brantley 14
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10
North Sand Mountain at Sylvania, postponed (Sat., 10 a.m.)
Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7
Ranburne 24, Wadley 8
Red Bay 43, Belmont (MS) 16
Red Level 47, Calhoun 18
Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Sulligent 42, Marion County 29
Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6
West End 47, Ragland 20
Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 26
Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian 0
Billingsley 47, Prattville Christian 7
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0
Florala 47, Houston Academy 20
Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48
Isabella 33, Thorsby 0
J.F. Shields 40, McKenzie 21
Lanett 20, Handley 15
Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20
Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0
Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27
Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12
Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6
South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0
Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 21
Sweet Water 48, Choctaw County 0
Valley Head 42, Ider 21
Waterloo 30, Lynn 28
