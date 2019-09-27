Scoreboard

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week 5 Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 49, Minor 20

Baker 14, Jackson 6

Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28

Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossin 7

Fairhope 38, Daphne 35

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21

Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13

Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14

Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7

Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13

Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0

Vestavia Hills 27, Shades Valley 0

CLASS 6A

Athens 42, East Limestone 21

Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7

Bessemer City 31, Wenonah 0

Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12

Dothan 47, Enterprise 9

Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21

Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7

Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10

Hueytown 33, Cullman 16

Jackson-Olin 41, Jeff Davis (MS) 29

McAdory 40, Greensboro 8

Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10

Russell County 70, Barbour County 0

Saraland 63, LeFlore 12

Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 21, Cleburne Counry 0

Bibb County 40, Calera 21

Center Point 22, Homewood 21

Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13

Hamilton 40, Winfield 27

Jasper 35, Central-Clay County 34

Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25

Madison County 42, New Hope 7

Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6

Munford 24, Lincoln 10

Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25

Russellville 35, Haleyville 0

Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0

Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0

Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8

Valley 48, Marbury 28

Vigor 12, Murphy 0

CLASS 4A

American Christian 24, Anniston 6

Andalusia 48, Opp 21

Ashford 59, Houston County 20

Bay Springs (MS) 14, Clarke County 7

Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6

Cordova 21, Oakman 14

Danville 45, Holly Pond 36

Desher 26, Colbert County 14

Elkmont 16, Lexington 14

Elmore County 28, Dadeville 21

Fayette County 34, Sipsey Valley 26

Hokes Bluff at Glencoe, postponed (Sat., 11 a.m.)

Holtville 17, Dallas County 14

Monroe County 32, Cenrtral-Hayneville 6

Montgomery Catholic 41, Beauregard 12

Northside 50, West Blocton 24

Priceville 37, Falkville 10

Talladega 41, Midfield 14

Trinity Presbyterian 33, Montgomery Academy 10

UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

West Morgan 57, Brewer 54

Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill Christian 20

Bullock County 24, B.T. Washington 18

Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0

Geneva 40, Samson 26

Geraldine 19, Sardis 14

Hanceville 50, Curry 22

J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20

Locust Fork 35, Southeastern 13

Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0

Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14

Pike County 18, Abbeville 12

Pike Road 35, Headland 0

Pleasant Valley at Gaston, postponed (Sat., noon)

Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13

Randolph County 37, Woodland 8

Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14

T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6

Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20

CLASS 2A

Addison 21, Vinemont 6

Aliceville 22, Pickens County 21

Ariton 41, Slocomb 29

Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0

Daleville 50, Straughn 35

Elberta 48, McIntosh 12

Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26

Fyffe 35, Plainview 0

Goshen 55, Georgiana 8

G.W. Long 46, Elba 35

Highland Home 60, Verbena 0

J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 24

Leroy 34, Thomasville 16

Luverne 47, Brantley 14

New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10

North Sand Mountain at Sylvania, postponed (Sat., 10 a.m.)

Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7

Ranburne 24, Wadley 8

Red Bay 43, Belmont (MS) 16

Red Level 47, Calhoun 18

Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Sulligent 42, Marion County 29

Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6

West End 47, Ragland 20

Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 26

Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian 0

Billingsley 47, Prattville Christian 7

Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0

Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0

Florala 47, Houston Academy 20

Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48

Isabella 33, Thorsby 0

J.F. Shields 40, McKenzie 21

Lanett 20, Handley 15

Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20

Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0

Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27

Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12

Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6

South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0

Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 21

Sweet Water 48, Choctaw County 0

Valley Head 42, Ider 21

Waterloo 30, Lynn 28

