2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs
First-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (9-1) 53, Georgiana (5-6) 0
Maplesville (8-2) 56, Billingsley (5-6) 6
Brantley (10-1) 72, Fruitdale (5-6) 32
Notasulga (6-4) 7, Linden (5-5) 6
Lanett (10-0) 55, Keith (6-5) 0
Elba 8-3) 21, Marengo (6-5) 8
Isabella (11-0) 46, Wadley (5-5) 20
Millry (10-1) 48, Florala (7-4) 18
Spring Garden (10-1) 28, Hubbertville (6-5) 20
Hackleburg (5-6) 34, Valley Head (6-5) 19
Pickens County (9-2) 31, Victory Christian (6-5) 14
Falkville (7-4) 47, Waterloo (8-3) 19
Mars Hill (11-0) 63, Woodville (4-7) 7
South Lamar (10-1) 45, Appalachian (6-5) 6
Decatur Heritage (11-0) 47, Vina (3-8) 8
Donoho (9-1) 34, Berry (6-5) 6
CLASS 2A
Leroy (9-2) 37, Daleville (7-4) 16
Goshen (8-3) 36, Thorsby (6-5) 30
Ariton (9-2) 40, Chickasaw (6-4) 19
LaFayette (6-4) 27, New Brockton (5-6) 7
Reeltown (10-1) 56, Zion Chapel (6-5) 0
J.U. Blacksher (9-2) 38, Abbeville (8-3) 30
Luverne (11-0) 54, Fayetteville (6-5) 7
G.W. Long (9-2) 31, Cottage Hill Christian (8-3) 0
Westbrook Christian (8-3) 25, Aliceville (8-3) 22
North Sand Mountain (8-3) 20, Addison (8-3) 13
Ohatchee (10-0) 55, Southeastern (5-6) 13
Collinsville (10-1) 63, Colbert County (6-5) 18
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (6-4) 0
Ranburne (10-1) 44, Cold Springs (5-6) 0
Red Bay (11-0) 24, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 7
Sulligent (9-2) 27, Cleveland (5-6) 21
CLASS 3A
Flomaton (10-1) 58, Opp (4-7) 28
Saint James (10-1) 23, Oakman (6-5) 20
T.R. Miller (7-4) 32, Pike County (10-1) 13
Montgomery Academy (7-4) 24, Winfield (7-4) 20
Gordo (11-0) 36, Bullock County (6-5) 0
Providence Christian (10-1) 42, Bayside Academy (5-6) 21
Pike Road (11-0) 45, Carbon Hill (4-7) 0
Mobile Christian (6-4) 49, Geneva (8-3) 36
B.B. Comer (6-5) 28, Fultondale (8-3) 19
Geraldine (7-4) 49, Clements (6-5) 16
Piedmont (10-1) 35, J.B. Pennington (3-8) 0
Lauderdale County (9-2) 46, Sylvania (7-4) 20
Westminster Christian (8-2) 47, Pisgah (4-7) 28
Randolph County (10-1) 44, Midfield (6-4) 8
Susan Moore (11-0) 42, Colbert Heights (6-5) 7
Walter Wellborn (11-1) 54, Locust Fork (6-5) 14
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (10-0) 51, Dale County (4-7) 7
Talladega (7-5) 20, Montevallo (6-5) 18
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) 24, Williamson (7-4) 6
Handley (7-4) 50, West Blocton (5-6) 14
Lincoln (9-2) 38, Dallas County (4-7) 8
Andalusia (8-3) 24, Trinity Presbyterian (6-5) 0
American Christian (10-1) 50, Holtville (6-5) 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) 28, Alabama Christian (6-5) 21
Northside (10-1) 35, Hokes Bluff (7-4) 21
Priceville (8-3) 44, Rogers (3-7) 23
Jacksonville (9-2) 55, Cordova (5-6) 26
St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2) 56, Brooks (6-5) 42
Deshler (8-3) 44, Danville (5-6) 6
Oneonta (8-3) 37, Good Hope (8-3) 29
Fairview (9-2) 46, Central-Florence (3-8) 20
Anniston (7-4) 19, Fayette County (8-3) 6
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (11-0) 31, Charles Henderson (4-6) 0
Pleasant Grove (10-1) 28, Chilton County (6-5) 0
Valley (7-4) 21, Vigor (4-7) 6
Ramsay (9-2) 34, Demopolis (7-4) 12
Briarwood Christian (10-1) 42, Marbury (6-5) 26
Jackson (6-5) 29, Rehobeth (7-3) 7
Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)
Greenville (7-4) 22, Citronelle (7-4) 112
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 42, Boaz (4-7) 14
Guntersville (8-2) 32, Hamilton (8-3) 9
Center Point (8-3) 42, at Etowah (9-2) 10
Scottsboro (9-2) 17, Russellville (8-3) 14
Madison County (9-2) 21, Corner (7-4) 14
Alexandria (8-2) 10, Sylacauga (8-3) 7
Jasper (11-0) 55, Madison Academy (5-6) 14
Central-Clay County (9-2) 47, Sardis (5-6) 14
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing (4-7) 30, Saraland (10-1) 27
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) 35, Paul Bryant (7-4) 13
Spanish Fort (6-4) 28, Dothan (8-3) 21
Wetumpka (6-5) 22, Bessemer City (8-3) 21
Hueytown (10-1) 44, Selma (6-4) 24
Eufaula (9-2) 35, Blount (8-3) 6
Opelika (9-1) 48, McAdory (6-5) 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) 20, Sidney Lanier (3-6) 14
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 17, Helena (9-2) 0
Athens (8-3) 62, Buckhorn (4-7) 14
Oxford (10-1) 55, Chelsea (5-6) 14
Cullman (6-5) 20, Mae Jemison (5-6) 0
Fort Payne (9-2) 24, Hartselle (4-7) 17
Pinson Valley (8-2) 42, Homewood (4-7) 7
Muscle Shoals (11-0) 61, Albertville (5-6) 20
Gardendale (8-3) 17, Minor (6-5) 11
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (10-1) 45, Fairhope (6-5) 7
Prattville (9-2) 24, Theodore (8-3) 17
McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Enterprise (5-6) 10
Auburn (8-3) 33, Murphy (6-5) 0
James Clemens (9-2) 21, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 20
Hoover (9-2) 21, Sparkman (8-3) 3
Thompson (9-1) 54, Austin (7-4) 20
Florence (7-4) 24, Mountain Brook (8-3) 21
Second-Round Pairings
Friday,Nov. 15
CLASS 1A
Maplesville (8-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)
Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)
Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)
Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)
Pickens County (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)
South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)
Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)
CLASS 2A
Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)
LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)
Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)
Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)
Westbrook Christian (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)
Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)
Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)
Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)
CLASS 3A
Saint James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)
T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Academy (7-4)
Providence Christian (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)
Mobile Christian (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)
Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)
Lauderdale County (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Randolph County (10-1) at Westminster Christian (8-2)
Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (11-1)
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (7-5)
Handley (7-4) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)
Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Christian (10-1)
Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)
Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2)
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)
Fairview (8-2) at Anniston (7-4)
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (10-1) at Faith Academy (11-0)
Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)
Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)
Bibb County (10-0) at Greenville (7-4)
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)
Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)
Alexandria (8-2) at Madison County (9-2)
Central-Clay County (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)
CLASS 6A
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)
Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)
Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal; (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)
Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)
Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
CLASS 7A
Prattville at Central-Phenix City (10-1)
Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0)
Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)
Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)
