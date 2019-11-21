It’s one and won for the new Dothan High boys basketball program.
Game one for the Wolves – a consolidation of Northview and Dothan – was won 74-71 over Opelika thanks to a late surge in which Dothan outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 in the final three minutes.
It wasn’t decided, however, until a long 3-pointer from Opelika’s Ja Carr rimmed out at the buzzer to end the game in exciting fashion in front of a big home crowd.
“I was just proud of our kids, and proud of the support and the city for coming out,” a jubilant head coach Janasky Fleming said shortly after the game. “There’s great basketball in the Wiregrass and I don’t want to take anything from anyone else, but if you want some excitement, you might want to come to the Dothan High gym.”
The place was certainly rocking on Thursday night.
Down 64-57, Fleming signaled for a timeout with 3:12 left when a Wolves’ player was trapped and in danger of a turnover.
When play resumed, Dothan got a 3-pointer from the corner by Jayden Folmar, and then after getting a turnover on the Opelika end, the Wolves’ Dylan Glover swished a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 64-63.
Opelika (0-3) answered with a basket inside off a nice spin move by Rashaad Frye with 2:07 left before Jabre Barber scored for Dothan after cutting inside to keep it a one-point game.
Dothan stole the ball after the ensuing inbounds and Folmar drove to the basket and scored to give the Wolves the lead at 67-66 with 1:46 remaining.
After both teams missed free throw opportunities, Kolby Reese slammed through two points off a nice assist from Barber following a Dothan steal at midcourt to make it 69-66 with 1:07 left.
Carr missed a 3-point try on the Opelika end and Glover drove the baseline once Dothan got back down court and converted a beautiful one-handed dunk to put Dothan up 71-66 and ignite the crowd with 44 seconds remaining.
Dothan looked to have it wrapped up after Jabraylon Carroll hit two free throws with 38 seconds left to make it 73-67, but Opelika got a made free throw and would get a 3-pointer from Grady Bynum with 4.9 seconds left to pull within 73-71.
After an Opelika timeout, Dothan’s Elijah Allen was fouled on the inbounds and made one of two free throws to stretch the lead to three with 3.2 ticks remaining.
Opelika then called a timeout to set up the final sequence, which ended with the 3-pointer by Carr just missing the mark.
Folmar led Dothan in scoring with 17 points, while Barber added 16, Glover 10 and C.J. Shackleford 10.
Opelika was led by Brandon Howard with 17 points.
Both teams were playing shorthanded.
Dothan had three players out sick – including starters James Pouncey and Kevin Whatley.
Opelika’s roster will be upgraded following football season. The Bulldogs will be playing in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday at Hueytown.
“We’re missing probably our best player overall in James Pouncey and we’re missing Kevin Whatley, who is probably our best athlete,” Fleming said. “So I thought our kids stepped up and played great defense.”
For the record book, Chris Davis scored the first points in Dothan Wolves history with an inside shot in the opening minutes. The Wolves’ first lead came after a steal and layup by Elijah Allen to make it 4-3.
Dothan led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied 30-30 at halftime.
The Wolves led 49-46 late in the third following a floater by Folmar, but Opelika went on a 6-0 run to lead 52-49 after Frye scored down low.
Barber scored on a drive just before the end of the quarter to make it 52-51 going to the fourth period.
Dothan cut a deficit to 60-57 after Carroll hit two free throws, but Opelika got a basket by Frye and a layup by Caleb Phillips to take a 64-57 lead before Dothan called the timeout and ultimately took back control of the game.
Opelika girls 59, Dothan 46: The Bulldogs led 37-34 at halftime and 48-39 going into the fourth quarter in gaining the win.
Dothan’s Alexis Hudgens got a steal and a layup in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter to give the Wolves momentum, but Opelika played strong down the stretch to finish off the victory.
Kaitlyn Bryant led Opelika with 18 points.
Dothan was led by Angel Townsend with 18 and Keke Wilson with nine.
