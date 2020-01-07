The Dothan girls bowling team earned an historic win Tuesday in its inaugural season.
The Houston Academy boys team, meanwhile, captured another last frame victory in a city rivalry match-up.
Both teams clinched Class 1A-7A, Area 4 titles at Dothan Lanes with victories.
The Dothan girls, behind a strong traditional round, seized early command and maintained control in downing Houston Academy, bowling a 972 score to the Raiders’ 899 total.
The HA boys edged Dothan by just two pins, rallying for an 872 to 870 win. It was the second straight year the Raiders won the area title in dramatic fashion. A year ago, they edged Northview by one pin to take the title.
Both the Dothan girls and HA boys, with their titles, advance to the regional tournament at Cameilla Lanes in Mobile Jan. 16-17. The HA girls and Dothan boys could also make the trip as area runner-up, but both have to win a match on Thursday in Montgomery.
For the Dothan girls, winning the area title was special.
“To me, it is amazing because only one other girl on the team bowled before this year,” Dothan junior Jalia Fleming said. “I am so proud of everybody. It doesn’t matter if they bowled good or not (today) and it doesn’t matter if I bowled well or not, I am just proud of everybody and what we accomplished.”
Head coach Brianne Kent called winning area “surreal” and “amazing.”
“It is kind of surreal,” Kent said. “It doesn’t feel like it is real that we are area champs. It is amazing (with it being) my first year as a bowling coach and we have a lot of new bowlers on the team. It is real exciting to get that (area) win for the Dothan Wolves.”
The Wolves won the traditional format to start the match, rolling up a 660 total to HA’s 614.
Fleming led the effort with a season-high 164 round and Rayleigh Thagard earned a 155.
“Jalia Fleming and Rayleigh Thagard really came up clutch for us today,” Kent said. “They both had big scores on the traditional and both bowled well in the Baker games.”
Ellie Smith delivered a 136 round, while Alyssa Gallion had a 103 and Natalie Turner a 102.
Houston Academy was led by Sally Anne Underwood with a 137 and Marley Conner with a 128. Lucy Jeffcoat had a 124 round, Leanne Potter a 117 and Kendall Moore a 108.
Houston Academy made a run at Dothan during the first Baker game, outbowling the Wolves 123 to 106 to cut the margin 29, but DHS dominated the second Baker game, 126 to 95 to blow the advantage back out. Dothan also won the last Baker game, 80-67.
In the boys contest, it came down to a last frame.
Potter, a senior, earned two strikes and got a three on his final roll, helping the Raiders to the two-point win. It was Potter who had the winning bowl in the last frame a year ago in HA’s one-point win over Northview.
“It is crazy,” Potter said of how the same scenario unfolded as last year.
Houston Academy head coach Jody Ryan said Potter came up big after a disappointing traditional round of just 113.
“He has been our five guy (last guy in Baker games) because he has the potential to put some strikes together,” Ryan said. “In the traditional game, he didn’t bowl very well.
“I put somebody else in, but he came back in that last Baker game and had a strike in the fifth frame and a double strike in the 10 and that was pretty key right there.”
Potter, who didn’t bowl in the first Baker game, said practice in between helped him.
“I didn’t do very well at the start. It could have been the lanes, I am not sure, but I practiced a little more and brought it back,” Potter said.
Dothan won the traditional round and the first two Baker rounds, all in close fashion, in building a narrow 30-pin lead, but Houston Academy rallied with a 141 in the third and final Baker round to Dothan’s 109 to ease ahead by two pins.
“I was trying to do my best, which is what I try to do every game,” Potter said. “I had no idea (how far we were behind). If we are behind, I just try to put that behind me and focus on myself and on the lane. I try to hit the (lane) marks as best as I can.”
Dothan led 623 to 618 after the traditional round and won the opening Baker game 130-110 and the second Baker game 118-113.
Individually, Landon Conrad paced the Wolves in the traditional round with a 181. Chase Allsup followed with a 136 and Billy Fusco had a 121.
Houston Academy was led in the traditional by Kinion Fowler with a 137. Ian Kim had a 125, Colton Ash a 123, Drake Vaudo a 120 and Potter a 113.
“I have been on the team since day one and I have been there supporting no matter what,” Potter said. “This year we have done a lot better. We have some new guys and they are doing better. There is no other way to I can put it, but I love them. They are good dudes.”
While the Dothan girls (6-0) and HA boys (7-0) have secured the area title and a spot to the regional tournament, the HA girls and Dothan boys have work to do to secure a postseason berth.
The Raider girls (4-3) must beat Sidney Lanier during a match Thursday at Montgomery’s Bama Lanes to finish in a tie with Slocomb (finished at 5-3). If they do, they will earn the area’s second spot by beating the RedTops by more pins (38) in the two seasonal head-to-head matches. If HA loses to Lanier, Slocomb will have a better record and go to regionals.
On the boys side, Dothan (4-2) needs to beat either Lanier or Pike Road during Thursday’s match to avoid a potential three-way tie with Slocomb (4-4) and Sidney Lanier (1-4 with three matches left).
