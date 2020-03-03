golf logo

Houston Academy girls golf edged rival Providence Christian by one stroke to win a nine-hole, three-team meet at Highland Oaks Tuesday.

The Raiders finished with a 131 total with Providence Christian at 132. Dale County had a 149. Dothan also competed, but had only two individuals, one short of team scoring.

Providence Christian’s Ela Grace Fletcher was medalist with a 40, two strokes head of Houston Academy’s Emma Savoy and Caroline Kinney who both had a 42.

Savoy and Kinney led HA’s winning effort with their 42 totals. Ella Pruitt added a 47 to finish with the 131 total. Emily Beckett had a 48 and Libby McDonald and Gracie Owens a 49 each.

Finishing behind Fletcher for Providence was Meredith Black with a 43 and Julaine Reed with a 49. Emma Kate Mobley had a 50.

Caroline Underwood led Dale County with a 47. Ansleigh Livingston had a 49 and Makenzie Lewis a 53.

For Dothan, Elizabeth Herndon had a 47 and Allison Benefield a 48.

