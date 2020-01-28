Houston Academy’s wrestling team lost on the scoreboard, but won on the scoresheets during Monday’s tri-match at Killingsworth Gym against W.S. Neal and T.R. Miller.
Because of seven forfeits, Houston Academy lost to W.S. Neal 60-24 and to T.R. Miller 48-30, but the Raiders won seven of 10 individual matches contested and won all four exhibition matches during the meet.
Raider wrestlers Kennan Beaver, Lucius Renshaw, Jack Jones and Jay Morris all won two matches each with six of the eight wins by a pin. Another was a tech fall decision and one was a by a forfeit.
Against Neal, HA won four of the six contested matches. Beaver pinned Carson Stinson with one second left in the first period in the 120-pound match-up, while Renshaw earned a 17-1 tech fall victory over Christian Smith in the 126-pound contest, Jones pinned Aiden Marky with 28 seconds left in the first period at 132 pounds and Morris earned a first-period pin with 21 seconds left over Meagan Bennett at 145 pounds.
In exhibition matches, Andrew Gil pinned Markey with 49 seconds left in the first period and Mason Crowder pinned Justin McDowell with 1:41 left in the first period.
Versus T.R. Miller, Beaver pinned Todd Pace with 1:02 left in the second period, Renshaw pinned Copelan Glass with 1:13 left in the first period and Morris pinned John Jernigan with 10 seconds left in the opening period.
Jones (132) and Peyton Sanders (138) both won by a forfeit.
In exhibition matches, Trip Rane earned an 11-5 decision over the Tigers’ Trenton McGoughin and Gil pinned Pace with 34 seconds left in the third period.
