Houston Academy made it to the semifinals of the silver bracket in the Boadie Tournament in Birmingham on Saturday.
During the two days of competition, the Raiders lost to Spanish Fort 20-25, 15-25 and lost to Vestavia 21-25, 25-23, 8-15 before beating John Paul II 25-15, 25-23, beating James Clemens 25-19, 25-11, beating Oxford 25-21, 25-15 before losing to Tate 15-25, 25-13, 11-15.
For the weekend, Irina Martin had 10 digs, 45 kills and five aces and Ashlyn Conner had 20 digs, 13 kills, 12 aces and 120 assists. Caroline Nelson had 38 kills, 21 digs and nine aces. Caley Caldwell had 40 digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner had 17 digs, 11 kills and one ace and Mattie Havas had 21 kills and five aces.
