Houston Academy and Providence Christian both won two matches Thursday to advance to today’s South Super Regional semifinals and automatically earn a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Houston Academy claimed its berth in Class 3A and Providence in Class 4A. The two play semifinal action today for seeding for state.
Geneva, Ashford and Kinston all split, falling one win short of the semifinals. Opp, Rehobeth and Charles Henderson were eliminated in the first round.
Class 3A
Houston Academy opened with a 25-0, 25-9, 25-7 win over Dadeville and beat St. Michael 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.
Against Dadeville, Mattie Havas served the entire first set in the shutout and finished the match with 10 aces, six kills and two digs. Ashlyn Conner had 14 assists, four kills and four digs and Caley Caldwell six aces and six digs. Irina Martin had six kills, four aces and three digs, Caroline Nelson three aces and three kills, Carryne Chancey five aces, Branham Hewes three kills and Abby Caldwell three assists.
Versus St. Michael, Nelson had 12 kills and seven digs, Conner 35 assists, four aces, two kills and three digs and Havas 11 kills and three blocks. Martin had nine kills, two aces and seven digs. Hewes and Lizzy Kate Skinner had two kills each.
Geneva splits: Geneva opened with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 win over Beulah and fell to St. Luke’s 25-10, 25-7, 25-12. They finished the season with a 24-18 record.
Against Beulah, Chloe Nance had 10 kills, seven aces, 11 assists and six digs and Madison Johnson eight kills, eight assists, two aces and three digs. Shelby Hammock had five aces, two kills and two digs, Emma Griffin five kills and three digs and Daydee Holt three digs.
In the loss to St. Luke’s, Griffin had seven kills and four digs, Nance five kills and three assists and Johnson four aces, five assists and three digs.
Opp ousted: Opp fell to Prattville Christian 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, finishing the year with a 25-11 record with the win total tying a school record.
Taylor Carnley had seven aces, eight kills, 11 assists and three digs, Emily Mitchell had eight kills, three aces and two digs, while Enley Carnley had seven kills, three aces and nine digs. Claire Breedlove had four kills, three digs and two blocks, Karley Wilson three kills and three digs. Ansley Foster had 12 assists and seven digs, Evie Younce four assists and seven digs and Caroline Courson two blocks.
Class 4A
PCS rolls: Providence Christian opened with a 25-2, 25-7, 25-4 win over Sumter Central and added a 25-13, 25-9, 25-9 win over Leeds.
In the first win, Emma Houston had 17 aces, Autumn Mayes eight, Ellie Grace Crowder seven and Vivian Crump five as PCS had 38 as a team. Meredith Black had the other. Adleigh Mayes had 13 assists and Lindsay Champion 10. Anna Riley, Lydia Camille Owens and Eliza Payne Shipman had five kills each, Black had four and Autumn Mayes and Crump had two each. Champion added two digs.
Versus Leeds, Autumn Mayes had 15 kills and 11 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 30 assists, four aces, five digs and two kills and Riley seven kills and six digs. Houston had eight digs, Crowder five digs, Owens six kills and Griffin three kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had two aces.
Ashford splits: Ashford made history with its first regional tournament win in the eight-year history of the format, sweeping Greensboro 25-18, 25-16, 25-20, but lost to top-ranked Bayside Academy in the second round, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7. The win was also the 20th this season for the Jackets, who finished with a 20-10 record.
In the win, Darian Bell had 13 kills, four aces and three digs and Madison Brown had nine kills and two aces. Emma Helms had 18 assists, three aces and three digs, Lexie Glover four aces and Katelynn Money 10 digs.
In the loss, Bell and Glover both had two kills and Bell added six digs. Katelynn Money also had six digs. Helms and Savannah Money both had two assists.
Class 5A
Rehobeth, Charles Henderson both fall: Rehobeth and Charles Henderson both lost their first matches and were eliminated. Rehobeth fell to Marbury 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 and Charles Henderson lost to Jemison 25-20, 25-21, 25-18.
Rehobeth finishes the season 23-6 and Charles Henderson 12-18.
For Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had five kills, Jenna Hixson three kills and Grayci Webb two kills. Makayla Peters had two aces and nine digs and Claire Watson two aces and 10 assists.
For Charles Henderson, Anyla Shipman had 12 kills, two aces and 3.5 blocks, Madison Stewart eight kills and Naja Canty two aces and 30 assists.
Class 1A
Kinston splits: The Bulldogs won their opener by sweeping Winterboro 25-11, 25-18, 25-21, but lost to Westminster of Oak Mountain 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 in the second round. Kinston finishes the year 23-11.
AISA
Northside Methodist finishes third: Northside Methodist Academy finished in third place at the Class AA, Region 1 Tournament in Montgomery, advancing to next Monday’s Elite Eight.
The Knights lost to top-ranked Edgewood 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 and beat No. 2 ranked Macon-East 25-15, 25-13, 25-19.
Anna Johnston had 21 kills, two aces, 17 blocks and 12 digs and Elizabeth Helms had 10 kills and 17 digs for NMA (10-8). Lucy Griffin had 10 kills and four aces, while Mary Dennis and Abbey Quattlebaum both had 13 digs and Dennis had two kills. Kailyn McMahen had eight aces and three digs, Anna Lee Hathcock 12 assists and eight digs and Ellie Williams 19 assists, two blocks and three digs.
