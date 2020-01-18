Houston Academy freshman Kennan Beaver went 5-0 to win his weight class at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee Junior Varsity Tournament in Brewton Saturday.
Beaver, competing in the 120-pound weight class, claimed the title with an overtime win over Thomasville’s Hazen Esary, earning a takedown in the sudden death extra period for a 6-4 win. The two were tied at 4 after regulation.
Prior to that, Beaver won his first four matches, all on pins. He pinned Corbin Aubuchon of Gulf Breeze (Fla.) with 1:08 left in the second period and followed with first-period pins over Thomasville’s Charlie Johnson (40 seconds left), W.S. Neal’s Carson Stinson (15 seconds left) and Gulf Breeze’s Simon Zheng (1 second left).
Two other HA wrestlers took third place in the JV portion of the tournament – Lucius Renshaw in the 126-pound weight class and Jack Jones at 132 pounds.
Both went 2-2 with both wins by pins. Renshaw pinned T.R. Miller’s Nicholas Weaver with 1:22 left in the second period and Tanner Perry of Gulf Breeze (Fla.) with 1:21 to go in the second period. Jones earned a second-period with a minute left over Austin Bostarge of Ocean Springs, Miss., and a third-period pin with 1:32 left over Baker’s Gavin White.
Also in the JV division, Houston Academy’s Jay Morris finished in fifth place in the 138-pound weight class, going 1-3 with a pin over Daphne’s Blakely Bryant.
HA, with only four wrestlers competing in the JV Division, finished seventh out of nine teams with 89 points.
The Raiders had two kids win their weight classes in the tournament’s middle school division. Andrew Gil won the 125-pound class, winning all three of his matches off pins, and John McDonald was declared the champion at 75 pounds as the only entry in the weight class.
Gil pinned Crowder with 29 seconds left in the first period, Ocean Springs’ Elayna Weaver 30 seconds into the first period and W.S. Neal’s Aiden Marky 20 seconds into the match.
Mason Crowder also competed in the middle school division and finished 1-2, including a loss to Gil, to place third in the four-person round-robin 125-weight class. He pinned Weaver 20 seconds into the match and lost 21-6 to Marky.
Enterprise’s McFarland wins at Smiths Station: Enterprise sophomore Zach McFarland won the 113-weight class at the Smiths Station Invitational Saturday.
McFarland won four matches, including an 11-4 decision in the championship contest over Pace Academy’s George Blaha.
The Wildcat wrestler had an opening-round bye then earned a pin over River Greene of Swainsboro (Ga.), a 6-0 victory over Pace Academy’s Ben Schiffer and a 4-3 decision over Drake McMinn of Lee County (Ga.) to reach the finals.
Also at the tournament, Enterprise’s Cody Kirk finished as runner-up at 106 pounds with a 4-1 record. He pinned Santiago Mayic of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) then beat Russell County’s Preston Love 7-4 before pinning Jake Bishop of Swainsboro, Ga., in the first period. Kirk won a semifinal match 12-4 over Jet Le of Shaw (Ga.) before losing a 16-4 decision to Russell County’s Shelby Fugate in the championship.
Xavier Torres was the only other Enterprise wrestler to earn an on-mat win Saturday, beating Aaron Tarver of Kendrick (Ga.) in a 152-pound weight class consolation match on a pin 22 seconds into the third period. Torres, though, lost his next match and finished 1-2.
All the other EHS wrestlers went 0-2 on the mat: Layton Smith (106), David Best (113), Loriah Castro (126), Terrance Brown (132), Kenneth Leib (145), Samuel Mason (160), Lucas Hale (170), Joey Tarlavsky (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Enterprise earned 55 points to finish 17th out of 23 teams at the tourney. Lee County (Ga.) won the tournament with 253 points.
