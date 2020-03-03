Sparked by the bottom of the order, Houston Academy’s offense erupted in the nick of time Tuesday against rival Providence Christian.
Facing a one-run deficit heading to their last at-bat, the Raiders scored five runs to take an 8-4 Class 3A, Area 4 win over the Eagles in high school softball action at the PCS campus.
The game was the area opener for both teams. The area also features last year’s state runner-up Wicksburg, who the Raiders host on Thursday, and Slocomb.
“This is such a competitive area,” Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry said. “It’s a good feeling to be 1-0, but I truly believe any team in our area can beat any other team on any given day. One or two things just have to go your way or not go your way. We have to keep working and get ready for Wicksburg on Thursday.”
The Raiders will enter that game with momentum.
Trailing 4-3 after Providence scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Houston Academy cashed in four walks with three hits, including a two-run single by Mattie Havas and a ringing two-run double by Caley Caldwell. The Raiders had three runs on five hits during the first six innings.
“Hitting is contagious. Once you get one hit, they start passing the bat and that is what happened,” Cherry said. “I think in the beginning we were overly aggressive. We weren’t being as selective as we should have been.
“We had a talk with them and said, ‘Let’s be selective aggressive. Let’s go up there looking for our pitch. Don’t be overly aggressive.’ We finally started being more patient and made her (the pitcher) bring the ball over the plate. That’s when we started hitting.”
Youngsters at the bottom of the lineup jumpstarted the Raider uprising.
Eighth-grader Ansleigh Smith led off the seventh with a single to left-center and seventh-grader Kaleigh Heard, in for an injured Mallory Worsham, drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Junior Bailey Dykes drew a four-ball walk, loading the bases.
Alexis Milanowski followed with a walk on another 3-2 pitch, forcing in Smith to tie the game.
Providence pitcher Emma Houston then induced a double play off a dribbler in front of the plate that Eagle catch Mary Lynn Solomon made a nice play on.
After an intentional walk to Jaysoni Fowler, Havas lofted a two-run single to right and Caldwell ripped a two-run double to right-center, pushing the Raiders up 8-4.
Cherry was pleased to see the bottom of the lineup spark HA.
“We talk a lot about accountability and not leaving it up to the next person, getting it done yourself,” Cherry said. “Our seventh grader who had been thrown in there because Mallory Worsham got injured did phenomenal. She took a walk. She was clearly ready to hit. She had a fantastic at-bat.”
Havas, who went the distance in the circle for HA, retired the Eagles in order in the bottom of the seventh on three straight groundouts to finish the victory.
“We gave them a few free bases and you don’t want to do that at the end, but I have a lot of trust in Emma (Houston) and I really felt like she could close the door there,” Providence Christian coach Cory Driggers said.
“I still feel I can count on her to do that the next time. I have no doubt about that. You have to give Houston Academy credit as they got some timely hits and they finished the job. They are a great team.”
Providence Christian seized a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a line-drive, lead-off homer by Camille Palmer.
The Raiders answered in the top of the third with a pair of runs. Milanowski had a single and moved all the way to third on a bad throw back to the infield. Mary Suzan Aman earned a RBI bunt single. Aman stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Fowler sacrifice fly.
The Eagles tied it in the bottom half on a Solomon RBI single. The hit scored Elizabeth Woodall, who singled to open the inning and moved to second on an error and later to third on a wild pitch.
Fowler pushed the Raiders back in front in the top of the sixth with a lead-off homer over the centerfield fence.
Providence, though, reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom half. Palmer opened the inning with a single and was moved to second on an Anna Grace O’Bryan sacrifice bunt. Emma Holley was then hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second.
With Ella Houston at the plate, Havas delivered a high wild pitch off the catcher’s glove that went to the backstop. Palmer took off for third and a throw down went past third, allowing Palmer to score. Houston followed with a RBI single up the middle to bring home Holley to make it 4-3.
Caldwell paced the HA offense, earning three hits, including two doubles. She also drove in two runs as did Fowler and Havas.
For Providence, Palmer was 2-for-2 with a walk and a RBI, Woodall was 2-for-3 and Solomon was 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Havas earned the win for HA, striking out six, while scattering nine hits and walking only one batter and hitting one.
“Mattie Havas did a great job,” Cherry said. “They are a good hitting team and she did a good job of hitting her spots and keeping them off balance.”
