Two legendary coaches, the school’s most acclaimed golfer and a football star will be honored on Saturday as the third class of inductees into the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame.
Voted in by a selection committee is the school’s first football coach, Lavon Kelly; Johnny Oppert, who led the basketball program for 11 years; Glenn Northcutt, who helped the Raiders to five straight state golf titles; and Stanley Jones, who was a first team All-State football performer as a running back and defensive back during his junior and senior seasons.
The group will be honored Saturday during a luncheon and induction ceremony at the Taylor-Malone Library on campus at noon. They will also be recognized at 3 p.m. before the Houston Academy-Daleville boys basketball game in Killingsworth Gymnasium.
Kelly, who was a successful coach at several schools in the Wiregrass, took over as the first football coach at HA in 1971 and took the team to the state playoffs in 1972. The team finished as state runner-up the following year. In five years, Kelly led the Raiders to a 41-12-1 overall mark.
He also initiated the track program at the school. Kelly was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
Oppert arrived at Houston Academy after spending 26 years as the head basketball coach and athletics director at Wallace College Community College.
He led the Raiders basketball and golf programs during his tenure there and is a member of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame, Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame and Samford Baseball Hall of Fame. The Dothan Civic Center basketball court was recently named in his honor.
A Dothan native, Oppert was a standout baseball player in college and later played in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
Northcutt, while being part of five Class 1A-2A state championship golf teams, also was a two-time individual state champion and was awarded a scholarship to Auburn University.
At Auburn, Northcutt was an All-SEC performer who also made the All-SEC Academic Team. He was twice selected SEC Golfer of the Week and was a member of the 2007 and 2008 NCAA All-Regional Golf team.
Northcutt was the recipient of the prestigious Cliff Hare Award for the Most Outstanding Senior Athlete at Auburn.
Northcutt has continued his golf career on the professional level.
Jones was named the Class 2A Back of the Year in 2006 after rushing for 2,320 yards as a senior in 13 games, which ranks as the 36th highest total in state history.
Jones compiled 2,897 all-purpose yards in 2006, which ranks 23rd best in state history. He compiled 7,333 career rushing/receiving yards from 2003-2006.
Jones signed a scholarship with Troy University, but an injury ended his career during his freshman season. He also was a tremendous high school soccer player for the Raiders.
