Name: Ashlyn Conner
School: Houston Academy
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Setter
Coach: Vanessa Howell
College: North Greenville (S.C.) University
Coach: Greg Mosely
Background: As a senior for Houston Academy, Conner had 985 assists (21.9 per match), 261 digs (5.8), 123 kills (2.7), 90 aces (2.0) and 21 blocks (0.5) in helping the Raiders to the area championship and a state tournament appearance. She was selected a member of the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team. A five-year player on the HA varsity, Conner also played for several travel club teams over the years in Enterprise, Dothan and Tallahassee, Fla.
On decision: I was looking for a school with strong academics and a good volleyball program. In the summer I went and watched their volleyball practice and saw some classes. I went again this fall and saw how the campus was with a lot of people on it and really liked it.
Strengths and weaknesses: People always say I have really good hands, which is really good since I’m a setter. I want to work on faster tempo with sets and really everything I do and making my defense a little better.
On signing: Super satisfying. All of my hard work has finally paid off and I’m really excited to play at the next level.
Playing school and travel ball: Playing all year really had endless benefits. It definitely helped prepare me.
Howell on Conner: Ashlyn is a phenomenal player and definitely a great leader. She’s been a captain for us the last two years and has been a setter on the varsity team since the eighth grade, so she has really given a lot to the program. She still has a lot of room for growth and she will continue to improve because she is so open to changes and anything her coach is willing to bring to her. She’s a great listener, a great leader and a great follower, so I think she’ll do very well at the next level. It just shows the young players who are here today what they can look forward to, maybe, if they just dream it and work hard. This is really important for our program.
