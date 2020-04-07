This was the week circled on Rhonda Kirk’s calendar.
The Dothan Diamond Classic is her baby in many respects – the high school softball tournament designed to promote and raise money for area high schools much like the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic does for boys basketball each December.
Kirk, the supervisor of the Westgate Softball Complex and tournament director, pushed for the idea for several years and it became a reality last spring.
It was a smashing success and 16 teams were on board again this year with sights set on battling it out throughout the week in hopes of winning the coveted title.
Along with it, the programs would receive a generous portion of the proceeds depending on how far they advanced through the bracket.
The Westgate Complex will instead be quiet this week – lights never turned on and the wonderful sounds of fans cheering at the crack of the bat missing. The dreaded coronavirus forced the cancellation of this year’s event, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Saturday.
But there is a silver lining to it all.
Most of the more than 30 sponsors who help make the event possible declined to take back the money they had already donated for this year’s tournament – instead keeping it in place for next year.
It’s that kind of commitment that demonstrates how well received the tournament was a year ago, and why Kirk can at least take solace in what’s a disappointing time otherwise.
“When the schools shut down I was told to contact our sponsors and see if they would like a refund of their money or if they would like to apply their money towards next year’s tournament,” Kirk said.
“I would say 80 or 85 percent of our sponsors believe in our tournament enough that they left their sponsorship money in an account for next year’s tournament to support our girls. They’re just as excited about next year as they were this year.
“I’m sure they’re all disappointed that our kids didn’t get to play this year, but they’re just excited about the tournament next year and we’re extremely happy with that.”
Had all gone as planned, a tournament draw for pool play would have been held with four teams placed in each pool. The teams would then be seeded depending on the results in pool play to set up the single-elimination bracket.
Kirk said last year the top four teams at the end of the tournament took home a little more than $4,000. For those playing only one game in the single-elimination bracket, the school still pocketed $1,200.
Besides money from sponsorships and ticket sales, the local umpires assigned also pledge to donate a portion of their pay back to the participating teams.
The rate a season ago to umpire a high school game was $47 per umpire, per game. This year, that went up to $65.
“We did it for $30 games per umpire, per game (last year),” said Jimmy Young, the booking agent for the Wiregrass High Schools Umpires Association. “Even with this year’s fee going up to $65 per game, my association was still going to call it for that same $30. Some of us were giving back extra.
“It shows it’s more than just being an umpire and taking money, but being an umpire that’s willing to give up funds so that we can help other school programs.”
Kirk often refers to the softball players as “our kids” and she truly looks at them as family.
While the Dothan Diamond Classic took a third strike this year before a batter ever got up to the plate, the commitment in making the tournament a success is as strong as ever thanks to Kirk, the umpires and the sponsors.
No games were played this April, but the message of those involved is loud and clear.
They’ve already stepped up to the plate and hit a home run for the high school softball teams of the Wiregrass just by reemphasizing their support.
