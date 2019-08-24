ALABASTER – The game had already been decided, but it didn’t make it hurt any less.
With the Dothan Wolves trailing Clay-Chalkville 37-14 in the final minutes of the game on Saturday, back-up quarterback Bauer Sharp threw his second interception in as many passes.
As he headed off the field, starting quarterback Jamal Lane and offensive lineman Nate Cooper were the first two there to console him.
In many ways, it showed the unity this football team has developed in such a short time together through the consolidation of Northview and Dothan. It also showed how those from other schools have been welcomed with open arms, such as Sharp, who is a transfer from Northside Methodist Academy.
Like the school in general, there will be many growing pains for the new Dothan High football team. The opening loss – by that final 37-14 tally – was the first of those aches.
There will also be many teachable moments going forward as head coach Smitty Grider and his staff try to build a program that aims to one day be among the most respected in the state.
This was one of those teaching moments as Sharp exited the field with his head down.
Once reaching the sidelines, offensive coordinator Tim Gillespie, a veteran coach, began chatting with the junior quarterback. He didn’t yell corrections; he instead talked him through what had transpired on the field with a calm demeanor.
“You know, Bauer is a very tough critic on himself and he wants to do well so badly,” Gillespie said. “It’s going to take him a minute to adjust to the speed of the game.
“I told him, ‘This is probably the lowest moment you may ever have.’ I want him to learn from that moment. Learn what’s going to happen in situations like that and teach him going forward. It’s not a time to scold a young man; it’s an opportunity for him to learn.
“He’s got talent and he is a great quarterback. It’s just a learning process and we’re going to keep working him and keep teaching him.”
It didn’t surprise Gillespie that Lane, his senior starting quarterback, showed strong leadership by reaching out to Sharp after the miscue.
“Those guys are great with each other,” Gillespie said. “There’s zero animosity between those guys. Jamal is a great person and he’s the first one out there to tell him, ‘Hey, it’s going to be alright,’ because I’m sure Jamal has been in that situation as well.
“That’s the kind of kids that we’ve got. They’ve got character.”
Lane played all but three offensive series for the Wolves, who scored all of their points in the second quarter to pull within 16-14 at halftime. Lane was 11-of-21 passing for 86 yards. He also scrambled out of the pocket for 5 yards to score the Wolves’ second touchdown of the game right before halftime.
“Jamal had a little bit of an up-and-down performance,” Gillespie said. “I think at times he did really well. I think he did a good job with his leadership part of it.
“He’s in an offense that he’s not played in before, so there’s going to be some learning curves for him, as well. But I thought overall his performance was pretty good.”
The Dothan offense struggled with consistency.
“I liked the fact after we stalled a little bit early in the game we kind of came back and were able to put long drives together when we needed to," Gillespie said.
“But I was very disappointed at our effort coming out in the second half. You know, when things seemed to not go the way we wanted them to, we kind of got caught up in that attitude a little bit. That’s what we’ve got to keep working on to improve.”
There were way too many mistakes in all phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – to expect to knock off a perennial power like Clay-Chalkville right off the bat.
However, the players fought hard to the final whistle and there is reason to believe many, many bright days are ahead for this new program.
The Wolves will have little time to lick their wounds as another formidable foe in Wetumpka comes to town next Friday night for the home opener at Rip Hewes Stadium.
The teaching continues.
