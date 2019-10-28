Barbour County defeated Pike County 33-29 in middle school boys basketball action on Monday.
I’Leek Quinn led the Jaguars with 15 points, while Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs contributed 12.
Pike County was led by Tramaron Brown with 11 and Markelis Hobdy with 10.
Pike County girls 20, Barbour County 16 (OT): Pike County won the game in double overtime as Kenchis Jackson scored nine and Ariel Moultry five.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey with eight and Enasia Ivory with five.
Houston Academy boys 42, Wicksburg 29: Kaydn Mitchell had 23 points to lead Houston Academy’s win.
Logan Fowler led Wicksburg with 11 points.
Ashford girls 55, Dothan Prep Academy 21: Lanie Groomes had 13 points, Trinity McCree 11 and Jakena Curl 10 to lead Ashford.
Jayla Franklin led Dothan Prep with 16 points.
Providence Christian girls 33, South Dale 26: Morgan Stickler had 17 points and Annabeth Townsend 13 to lead Providence Christian.
Geneva County girls 29, Slocomb 5: Camren Avery had eight points, Ebonie Wright six and Kia White five to lead Geneva County. Emily Stewart had a team-high eight rebounds.
Luverne girls 24, Elba 18: Khashya Richardson had 16 points to lead Luverne over Elba.
A’lyric Whitefield and Kendra Juarez had six points each to lead Elba.
Geneva boys 49, Samson 17: Jacarious Threat had 10 points and Cayden Weeks and Landon Williams six each to lead Geneva.
Zay Peacock led Samson with nine points.
Geneva girls 31, Samson 29: Kaden Ward scored 11, Rayanna Ausley 10 and Cheyenne Hammock seven in leading the Panthers to the win.
Makayla Phillips scored 14 for the Tigers.
Dauphin boys 37, Opp 35: Damorion Jones scored 14 and Jordan Knight 11 for Dauphin.
Opp was led by Jabarri Hill with 11, while Cody Walsh and Jake Bodry each scored eight.
Dauphin girls 24, Opp 9: Sarah Amos scored 14 for Dauphin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.