The Geneva boys eighth grade basketball team defeated Opp 45-34 as Michael Moore scored 15 and Jacarious Threat scored 12.
For Opp, Jabarri Hill scored nine and Ian Musgrave hit two 3-pointers.
Geneva girls 43, Opp 5: Rayanna Ausley and Cheyenne Hammock each score nine to lead the Lady Panthers. Madison Cady added eight.
Opp was led by Jalisha Smith with three.
Headland boys 43, South Dale 17: Tylen Williams scored nine and Jaxon Williams eight to lead Headland.
Samson girls 37, Coppenville 15: Makayla Phillips scored 11, while Brantley Edberg and Breya Rankin each contributed seven for the Tigers.
Coppinville was led by Alexis Reed with eight points.
Houston Academy girls 29, Ashford 22: The Raiders took the hard-fought victory.
For Ashford, Jakenna Curl led the way with 15 points and Maddi Decker added five.
Slocomb boys 33, Rehobeth 28: Bryson Brookshire had 13 points to lead Slocomb, while Daniel Berry had 11 points for Rehobeth.
Rehobeth girls 28, Slocomb 14: Madison Mowbray had 13 points to lead Rehobeth and Shelba Hagler had four to lead Slocomb.
Elba girls 47, Brantley 16: Elba won its season opener as A’lyric Whitfield had 16 points and Destinee Tidwell and Kendra Juarez six points each.
