Samson defeated Slocomb 45-19 in girls junior high basketball on Monday.
Makayla Phillips led the way with 15 points, while Brantley Edberg scored 10 and Karleigh Moore seven.
Slocomb was led by Gracie Ward with 15.
Slocomb boys 48, Samson 17: Bryson Brookshire had 14 points and Maddox King and Tyler Nichols nine each for Slocomb.
Zay Peacock had seven points to lead Samson.
Geneva girls 31, Kinston 12: Rayanna Ausley scored nine and Madison Cady five for the Panthers.
Bailey Maddox scored six for Kinston.
Geneva boys 41, Kinston 15: Evan Griffin scored 14 and Gacoby Hornsby 7 for the Panthers.
Ariton boys 24, G.W. Long 19: Lawson Leger and Trevor McLaughlin had eight points each to lead Ariton.
Bryson Hughes had eight points to lead G.W. Long.
