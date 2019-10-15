The Samson girls junior high basketball team opened the season with a 32-8 win over Opp on Tuesday.

Brantley Edberg led the way with 12 points, while Makayla Phillips scored eight and Karleigh Moore added six.

G .W. Long girls 33, South Dale 11: Maleah Long led the Rebels with 24 points.

For South Dale, Myesa Kennedy scored five.

G.W. Long boys 29, South Dale 22: Bryson Hughes had 15 points and Brayden Whitehead 10 to lead G.W. Long.

C. Rogers led South Dale with eight points.

