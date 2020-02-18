G.W. Long swept Wicksburg in junior varsity baseball on Tuesday, winning the first game 6-5 and the second 6-0.
In the opener, A.J. Dyson got the win.
Mikey Vanderhagen, Will Bush, Brody Walker, Grant Horne and Tanner Johnston each had a single.
Will Hanners homered for Wicksburg.
In the second game, Walker threw a no-hitter for the Rebels with six strikeouts.
Horne doubled, while Walker had two singles and Bush singled.
Opp sweeps Elba: The Bobcats won 16-4 and 7-3 in the doubleheader.
In the first game, Riley Day had two hits and an RBI, while Landon Langley and Connor Machen each drove in two runs.
Hank Messer was the winning pitcher.
In Game 2, Machen had two hits and an RBI and also picked up the win on the mound.
