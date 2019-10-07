Ariton completed an undefeated junior varsity football season with a 46-16 victory over Zion Chapel on Monday.
Quarterback Ian Senn had 141 yards passing with three touchdowns for the Purple Cats (7-0).
Isiah Johnson caught a 6-yard TD pass, Jordan Smith had a 17-yarder and Matthew Harrell caught a 70-yard strike from Senn for a score.
CJ McNabb rushed for 147 yards, including a 70-yard TD scamper. Smith added a 42-yard rushing TD and also recovered a fumble.
Trevor McLaughlin scored on a 7-yard run.
John Lott led the defense with 13 tackles, including a sack. Trevor Johnston added eight tackles. Terrell Gilbert and Landon Tyler both had an interception.
Wicksburg 40, Slocomb 7: JT Ackerman threw two touchdown passes, scored on a 7-yard run, added a pair of 2-point conversions and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Ackerman’s first TD throw covered 15 yards and went to Chris Bond. His second was for 38 yards to Logan Fowler.
Jaylen Murry added TD runs of 98 and 5 yards in the victory.
Emerson Bennett, Maddox Burkhardt, Charles Snyder and Ackerman led the defense. Collin Pitts recovered a fumble for Wicksburg.
Headland 14, Straughn 6: Daven Bryant and Andre Galloway both scored on a 10-yard run and Luke Nelson added a two-point conversion as Headland beat Straughn 14-6 on Monday.
Headland’s JV team is now 3-0 on the season.
Geneva County 40, Kinston 0: Jose Martinez rushed for 160 yards on six carries with two touchdowns to lead Geneva County, which finished the season unbeaten at 6-0.
Wesley Ward rushed for 70 yards on five carries with a TD and Isaiah Hutcherson had 50 yards on four carries and a TD. On defense, Kenli Preyer had nine tackles, a forced fumble and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Andalusia 34, Opp 12: Andalusia dealt an Opp JV team its first loss since 2016 with a 34-12 victory Monday.
For Opp (4-1), Gray Jennings was 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Pierce caught three passes for 50 yards and Ethan Cox had three receptions for 30 yards and both caught a TD pass. Terry Davis rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries.
Defensively for Opp, Drew Chance had seven tackles, Hayden Norris six and Robbie Gafford four. Pierce had an interception.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Providence Christian 40, Dale County 20: Christian Durden scored on runs of 59, 34 and 9 yards and Harris Mims threw TD passes of 45 and 25 yards to Connor Odom to lead Providence Christian’s win.
