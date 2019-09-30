Ariton
Ariton defeated G.W. Long 22-15 on Monday night in junior varsity football to improve to 6-0.

Matthew Harrell threw for 145 yards, which included a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smith.

C.J. McNabb had 86 yards rushing and a 2-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Johnson caught four passes for 67 yards.

Defensively for the Purple Cats, Landon Tyler intercepted a pass and returned it 33 yards for a score.

Tristan Sommers, John Lott, Johnson and McNabb led the team in tackles.

Wicksburg 20, Geneva 0: Charles Snyder scored on runs of 35, 71 and 62 yards in leading the Panthers to the shutout victory.

Snyder also scored on a 2-point pass from J.T. Ackerman.

Defensively Chris Bond intercepted a pass. Emerson Bennet, Logan Fowler, Ackerman and Jaylen Murry led the team in tackles.

Geneva County 34, Slocomb 6: The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 with the win.

Jose Martinez had two touchdown runs, including one for 65 yards. Wesley Ward scored on a 5-yard run and Kenli Preyer and Robert Darden each scored on runs of just more than 60 yards.

Preyer had nine tackles and Isaiah Hutcherson had eight.

Opp 24, Straughn 6: Terry Davis rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on just five carries and Jordan Kelley had 48 yards on three attempts with a touchdown for the Bobcats (4-0).

Gray Jennings was 6-of-12 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown pass to Ethan Cox.

Defensively, Hayden Norris and Zack Hill each had nine tackles, Drew Chance had eight and Kaden Sage had six with a sack.

