The Dothan Prep freshman team defeated Mosley (Fla.) junior varsity 45-13 on Monday night in football action.
Maquse Arnold threw three touchdown pass – two to Paul Blackmon and one to Cameron Jones. Ocatvious Thomas scored on a 60-yard run, Carter Davis threw a touchdown pass to Braxton Hornsby and Blackmon had a punt return for a touchdown.
Defensively, Drayper Lee, Corey Salter and Eric Ward all recorded a sack.
Providence Christian 44, Houston Academy 22: Christian Durden scored five touchdowns on runs of 50, 10, 5, 2 and 11 yards to lead the Eagles.
Grant Baker had a touchdown on a 15-yard run and Conner Odum recorded an interception.
Opp 24, Geneva 8: Gray Jennings was 9-of-16 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Terry Davis had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Ethan Cox had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Jack Anderson had six tackles and two sacks, Drew Chance had five tackles and a sack, Prent Huggins had four tackles and a sack and Landon Waters had four tackles and intercepted a pass.
Headland 30, Straughn 0 : Andre Galloway rushed for three touchdowns to spark Headland's win. Galloway scored on runs of 12, 22 and 46 yards and also ran in a two-point conversion in the game.
Chris Gibson added the other score with a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Luke Nelson ran in two 2-point conversions for the Headland, which improved to 2-0.
Wicksburg 42 Slocomb 0 : Charles Snyder had a 70 - yard touchdown run and caught TD passes of 39 and 35 yards from JT Ackerman during the Panthers’ win .
Jaylen Murry had a 35 - yard TD reception from Ackerman . Cameron Berry had a 2-yard TD run and converted two 2 - point conversions . Ackerman also converted a 2 - point conversion .
Defensively, Francisco Gomez returned an i nterception 29 yards for a TD . Jaylen Murry and Chris Bond each had an interception . Emerson Bennet, Maddox Burkhardt and Gomez led the defense in tackles
Geneva County 30, G.W. Long 13: Wesley Ward had a touchdown run and also had an interception return for a score in leading the Bulldogs.
Brandon Andrews had a 70-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Jose Martinez, who added a touchdown run and had nine tackles.
Ariton 34, Dale County 26: Matthew Harrell threw for 214 yards on 11-of-15 passing with two touchdowns and also scored on runs of 6 and 32 yards as Ariton improved to 5-0.
Isaiah Johnson had six catches for 135 yards, including a 43-yard TD. Landon Tyler had a 52-yard touchdown catch and also had a 68-yard interception return for a score.
Jordan Smith had seven tackles, while John Lott, Trevor Johnston and Johnson each had five.
