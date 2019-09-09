Jaylen Murry scored on runs of 65, 62, and 91 yards and scored on catches of 35 and 52 yards as Wicksburg defeated Providence Christian 38-8 Monday in junior varsity football.
JT Ackerman threw the touchdown passes . Charles Snyder and Cameron Berry scored on 2 - point conversions. Chris Bond and Murry also had a reception for a 2 - point conversion from Ackerman.
Ackerman, Snyder and Coleson Hughes led the team in tackles. Easton Dean had two interceptions and Tyler Williams had one interception.
Slocomb 26, Cottonwood 0: Landen King had a rushing and a receiving touchdown. He caught the pass from Maddox King.
Braylon Miller and Bryson Brookshire each added touchdowns.
Cayleb Andrews had an interception for the RedTops.
Geneva County 36, New Brockton 8: Jose Martinez rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to victory.
Defensively, Wesley Ward had six tackles and Grayson Bell had five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.