Wicksburg defeated Providence Christian 22-14 in JV football on Tuesday as Charles Snyder scored on runs of 54 and 78 yards as well as a 44-yard pass reception from JT Ackerman.
Snyder also went in on a 2-point conversion. Chris Bond also caught a pass from Ackerman for another 2-point conversion.
Easton Dean had an interception on defense. Dean, Snyder, Jacob Cox, Cameron Berry and Ackerman led the team in tackles.
Dothan Prep 7, Early County 0: Marquse Arnold threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Jones and Carter Davis kicked through the PAT for the lone points of the game.
Torion Wilson picked off a deep pass at the end of the game to seal the victory for Dothan (1-1).
Ariton 40, Zion Chapel 0: Ian Senn threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 6-yard touchdown run for the Purple Cats.
Isaiah Johnson had 156 yards in catches with two touchdowns, while Matthew Harrell had 125 yards rushing on four carries with two touchdowns.
Defensively for Ariton, John Lott had eight tackles, Jordan Smith had six and Myles Tyler had an interception.
G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 8 : For Slocomb, Maddox King threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Landen King. Tavant Mobley ran in the 2-point conversion.
No stats were reported for G.W. Long.
