Charles Snyder had a 68-yard touchdown run and Chris Bond caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from JT Ackerman in the JV Panthers’ 32-14 victory over the Raiders on Monday night.
Cameron Berry had a 2-yard TD run, Ackerman added a 2-yard rushing score and Francisco Gomez scored on 12-yard run. Ackerman had a two-point conversion run.
Chris Bond, JT Ackerman, Emerson Bennett and Colin Pitts led the Panthers in tackles.
Headland 22, Abbeville 0: Luke Nelson rushed for two touchdowns and Andre Galloway added a long-scoring run, helping the Rams beat the Jackets, 22-0.
Galloway scored on a 70-yard run and added a two-point conversion to put Headland up 8-0. Nelson scored on a 2-yard and threw a two-point conversion pass to Will Pitchford to make it 16-0. Nelson finished the scoring on a 50-yard TD run.
Ariton 30, Elba 0: The Purple Cats improved to 4-0 as Matthew Harrell completed 11 of 14 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
CJ McNabb had 101 yards receiving, including a 4-yard TD catch. Landon Tyler added 40 yards receiving, including a 27-yard TD, and Isaiah Johnson had 28 yards through the air, including a 17-yard TD grab. Jordan Smith also had a 6-yard rushing TD.
The Purple Cats had three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks. Terrell Gilbert, Tyler and Harrell each had an interception. John Lott recovered the fumble and had a sack and Triston Somers had the other sack. Smith led Ariton with nine tackles and Lott was next with six stops.
Dothan Prep 26, Bainbridge 20: Quarterback Marquese Arnold ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more for the Wolves.
Arnold’s rushing TDs came on long plays of 65 and 60 yards. He also threw both TD passes for Paul Blackmon.
Dothan Prep linebacker Ty Martin had an interception. Neither team scored in the second half.
Opp 16, Straughn 14: Jordan Kelley gained 75 yards on 11 carries and had a touchdown for the Bobcats (2-0). Gray Jennings had a TD pass to Terry Davis, who caught two passes for 71 yards.
DaDa Stoudemire also had two catches for 42 yards. Jennings was 7-for-13 passing for 129 yards.
Drew Chance led Opp’s defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Hayden Norris had eight tackles, including a 9-yard sack. TJ Scarbrough also had eight tackles.
Junior High Football
Providence Christian 34, New Brockton 0: The Eagles earned their first win of the season and it came on the road.
Grant Baker scored on touchdown runs of 52 and 11 yards.
Christian Durden caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Mims. Gabe Pemberton added a 4-yard interception return for a score for the Eagles (1-2).
