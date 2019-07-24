Kinston volleyball legend Amelia Rhoades was thrilled after learning she would be in the inaugural class of the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Being part of a group of inductees that includes some of her mentors made it even more special.
Rhoades was one of 12 coaching pioneers of the sport ushered into the AHSVCA hall of fame last Friday night during a banquet in Montgomery. The AHSVCA is an affiliate partner of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Rhoades began the volleyball program at her alma mater of Kinston in 1972 and led the school for 27 years, which included a state championship in 1997 and five state runner-up finishes.
“The first time we (Kinston) competed was in 1972 and we went to Auburn to the district tournament and when we went, we didn’t know who we were going to play,” Rhoades said. “Everybody that was there put their name in a hat and we drew out of a hat who we were going to play that day. That’s how far volleyball has come.”
Rhoades first got the idea of starting a program at Kinston while majoring in health and physical education at Troy University.
“When I took all my technique classes and all, that just seemed to be the sport that I liked best up there,” Rhoades said. “Nobody in this area had volleyball. I was the first one to start it here and then everybody caught on. That was my goal, to come back and start a program where all the other girls could have a program.”
Three of the coaches who influenced Rhoades the most – Betty Dickinson, Noona Kennard and the late Ida Corbett – were among the 12 inductees into the inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Corbett was a pioneer in Barbour County athletics in volleyball and basketball for 41 years as a teacher and coach at Rebecca Comer, Clio and Clayton high schools. She had a career record of 394-86 and two state championships as a volleyball coach.
“I just got in connection with her some way and anything I didn’t know on rules or what I was supposed to do, I would just call her,” Rhoades said of Corbett.
She also struck up close friendships with Dickinson, who coached at McGill-Toolen in Mobile, and Kennard, who coached at Bradshaw in Florence.
“I thought she knew the most about coaching when I observed at tournaments,” Rhoades said of Dickinson. “They were 6A and here we were a little 1A school, and I asked her, ‘You don’t know who I am, but I’m Amelia Rhoades from Kinston and I think you know so much about coaching. Will you please consider coming to my school and teaching me and teaching my girls?’
“She said, ‘Yes, we’d be glad to.’ So she came from Mobile and brought her team for a week and they stayed at Opp and my parents furnished them meals every night. She’s the one that really helped me and taught me all the precise skills that I know and how to run the plays and all.”
Over the years, Rhoades became a mentor of other coaches in the area. One of the most successful ones, Bill Oldfield of Providence Christian, was at the banquet to express his thanks for what she has meant to volleyball in the area.
“He came over and said, ‘Mrs. Rhoades, I just want you to know how much you influenced me and you were my mentor. You came and spoke to my girls one night at a volleyball banquet and you told us it could be done and that we could do it,’” Rhoades said of what Oldfield relayed to her.
“That was a great compliment.”
Rhoades is proud that her name continues to be associated with volleyball in the area, which includes the annual Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament in Kinston, which is entering its 35th year. Rhoades is also a member and current president of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was just so excited that I didn’t know what to do because I didn’t even think about them doing a hall of fame,” Rhoades said of her recent honor. “It was just a shock to me that I would be considered to be in that. I was so humbled.”
