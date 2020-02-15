MONTGOMERY — T.J. Smith stole the inbounds pass at halfcourt with 11.6 seconds remaining, was fouled at the other end, and hit two free throws with 9.1 seconds left to give Lakeside its first boys basketball state championship (AISA Class AA) since 1994 as the Chiefs rallied to beat Autauga Academy, 37-35, Saturday afternoon at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Last year in the state tournament, Lakeside was eliminated by Autauga Academy 43-42 as Smith missed two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining.
“I looked at T.J. and knew he would make them,“ said Tom Clements, who was coaching his last game at Lakeside after announcing his decision to leave late last year at season’s end. Clements had come close twice before, finishing runner-up at AISA Class A in 2016 and again at AAA in 2018.
Lakeside also won the 2019 state baseball championship by beating Autauga Academy in the finals in Montgomery.
Each team led by five, Lakeside early at 7-2 and Autauga Academy on two occasions, 15-10 and with 3:37 left in the game at 34-29.
Lakeside was trailing by three when Jayce James hit a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 26 seconds remaining. They were his only points of the game.
Autauga Academy called timeout with 11.6 seconds remaining and inbounded the ball at midcourt.
Smith picked off the Autauga inbounds pass and raced to the goal where he was fouled with 9.1 seconds remaining.
After Smith successfully drained his two free throws, Lakeside fouled with 5.4 seconds remaining because it had one to give.
On the ensuing inbounds, a member of Autauga Academy unexplainably fired a 35-foot 3-pointer quickly. Lakeside rebounded and ran out the clock.
Smith was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Jacari Richardson and Devantae Bowick.
Lakeside‘s Billy Nix had four blocked shots in the fourth quarter alone.
Smith led the Chiefs with 12 points. Richardson added 10, Bowick 9, and Nix 5.
