Dothan High benefitted from two goals in the final three minutes of the first half to take control against Park Crossing on Wednesday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.
It’s a good thing. There was little happening after the break as both teams went scoreless in the final 40 minutes of the Wolves’ 3-0 victory in boys soccer.
Though pleased with the win, it left Dothan coach J.D. Atkins less than satisfied.
“What I didn’t like was the intensity level,” Atkins said. “I felt like we kind of didn’t play our game and hopefully we’ll get that fixed.”
The Wolves did have plenty of more scoring opportunities in the second half but just couldn’t place the ball in the net.
“Not real crisp, not real clean,” Atkins said. “Whatever it is, I think they’ll find it within themselves to fix it. We’ve got a couple of really big games coming up.”
Dothan improved to 6-1-3 with the victory.
Alan Flores got Dothan on the scoreboard just 15 minutes into the game after taking a pass from Oscar Castro. He weaved his way through the box and deposited a shot past goalkeeper Austin St. Clair.
Not long after, Castro got a shot on goal that was stopped by the diving goalie. Arya Patel had a strong shot on goal that was stopped and Flores missed wide in front in what was almost an easy goal.
Finally, with around three minutes to play in the opening half, Flores and Castro teamed up again to make it 2-0. Julian Whaley passed the ball to Castro, who pushed it over to Flores in a crowd of defenders for the nice shot on goal.
In the final minute of the half, it was Castro finding the net. Whaley centered the ball and Castro fired a shot that was first knocked back. However, Castro was in position on the rebound and didn’t come up empty the next time as he scored to make it a 3-0 advantage.
Dothan missed on scoring chances early and often in the second half.
Castro missed left, Wolensky St. Jean missed a header in front and Castro shot high and the ball was tipped over the goal in what was a frustrating night offensively for the Wolves.
Later in the half, Keegan Dutton got a shot on goal and Flores almost scored his third goal of the night before it was stopped on a nice diving save.
“I liked that we saw a different style of play,” Atkins said of the Park Crossing defense. “They drop eight or nine people behind the ball and really forced us to really have to possess and create shots.
“We’ve not seen anybody do that yet and we might see that down the line, so that was helpful.”
