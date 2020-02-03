The Dothan Wolves surged at the right time Monday night.
Trailing by six in the Class 6A, Area 3 tournament finals to Eufaula with 6:34 left, the Wolves went on a key 11-0 run to seize the lead and held on in the final moments for a 61-57 win in battle of state-ranked teams.
With the win, the No. 9 Wolves (21-5) will host the 6A, Area 4 runner-up in a state sub-region game next Monday night. Fifth-ranked Eufaula will travel to the Area 4 winner. Area 4, which starts its tournament Tuesday, consists of Carver of Montgomery, Sidney Lanier and Park Crossing.
After a layup off an inbounds play by Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson put Eufaula up 45-39, the Wolves made their run.
Amiyah Rollins, who had a big night, especially at the foul line, scored on a drive with 6:21 left, grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and added a layup on the next Dothan possession, cutting the gap to 45-43 with 5:15 left.
Following three combined unsuccessful trips by the two teams, Dothan’s Alexis Hudgens scored on a fastbreak layup and added a free throw to put the Wolves up 46-45, Dothan’s first lead since it was 4-2.
After a missed Eufuala shot, Dothan’s KeKe Wilson scored on a fastbreak layup, pushing the Wolves up three with 4:09 left.
Eufaula’s Denharia Hicks ended the Wolves’ run with a jumper in the lane, but Hudgens scored off a drive to the right blocks and Brianna Reese knocked down a 3-pointer following a Naudia Bishop offensive rebound, extending the Dothan margin to 53-47 with 2:35 left.
The Wolves pushed the margin to seven at 58-51 with 1:03 left following a 3-pointer by Wilson, her fourth trey of the night.
Eufaula was able to slice the margin to three at 59-56 with 29.4 seconds left behind a putback by Zahria Hoskey and two Peterson free throws, but Dothan’s Reese and Hudgens both hit 1-of-2 free throws in the final seconds to help the Wolves hold off the Tigers.
Wilson led Dothan with 19 points and Rollins had 17, including 7-of-13 at the foul line. Hudgens delivered 14 and Reese nine points.
Peterson, Eufaula’s standout guard, had a game-high 20 points, but had only five points in the second half. Hoskey followed with 14 points.
Eufaula, behind its running game, seized the early advantage, building a 17-8 lead late in the first quarter.
The Tigers scored eight straight points with two fastbreak layups by Aaliyah Riley and one from Peterson sparking the surge. Peterson added a drive through the Dothan defense for another basket.
A 3-pointer by Dothan’s Hudgens cut it to 17-11 at the quarter break.
Three-pointers would continue to be big for Dothan as two by Wilson and one by Hudgens helped the Tigers pull to within one at 21-20 with 5:58 to go in the half.
The teams battled on even terms the rest of the half, which ended with Eufuala up 28-25. A 3-pointer with one minute left by Hoskey in the right corner off an inbounds play provided the margin of difference.
Peterson led all scorers at halftime with 15 points.
The Tigers extended the margin to 42-36 after three quarters, setting up the dramatic fourth quarter.
